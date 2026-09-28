NEVIS DOCTOR KHA-LIS FARRELL ADVANCES IN SPECIALIST TRAINING IN ANESTHESIOLOGY IN CUBA

Young physician builds on years of service at Alexandra Hospital as he pursues postgraduate medical specialization

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — September 28, 2026 — Times Caribbean

A young Nevisian physician is continuing to make strides in the medical profession, with Dr. Kha-lis Farrell currently pursuing postgraduate specialist training in Anesthesiology at the Medical Sciences University of Santiago de Cuba.

According to information shared on his professional profile, Dr. Farrell is an Anesthesiology Resident at the Hospital Provincial Clínico Quirúrgico Docente Saturnino Lora Torres in Santiago de Cuba, where he has been undergoing full-time specialist training since February 2023.

His journey represents another encouraging chapter for St. Kitts and Nevis as more nationals pursue advanced medical qualifications in areas that are critical to modern healthcare.

Dr. Farrell is a graduate of the Latin American School of Medicine, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree with Honours. His stated professional interests extend beyond clinical medicine to Health Informatics, Public Health and Health Policy.

Before beginning his current residency programme, Dr. Farrell served as a Medical Doctor at Alexandra Hospital in Nevis from September 2021 to January 2023.

His connection to the Nevis healthcare system, however, began much earlier.

From 2015 to 2020, he completed a series of summer internships at Alexandra Hospital while still a medical student. Prior to beginning medical school, he also worked as a Medical Laboratory Technician at Alexandra Hospital NIA from September 2013 to August 2014.

That progression — from laboratory work, to medical student, to physician and now specialist resident — reflects more than a decade of involvement in healthcare.

Dr. Farrell also gained early exposure to anesthesiology while studying in Cuba, completing an apprenticeship attachment within the Anesthesiology Department at Saturnino Lora Torres Hospital from December 2018 to December 2020.

His specialist development has included participation in major professional activities. In a post shared on his LinkedIn profile, Dr. Farrell said he attended the 13th Cuban National Conference of Anesthesiology, held in conjunction with World Anesthesia Day 2025.

The conference focused on the theme “Anesthesiology in Health Emergencies” and addressed areas including artificial intelligence in anesthesiology and critical care, neuroanesthesia, difficult airway management, medical ethics in intensive care, mechanical ventilation and obstetric emergencies.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the continued training of nationals in specialized medical fields is particularly significant as the Federation works to strengthen its healthcare capacity and develop a deeper pool of highly trained professionals.

Dr. Farrell’s journey stands as a positive example of sustained academic achievement, hands-on medical service and professional advancement.

From Alexandra Hospital in Nevis to advanced specialist training in Santiago de Cuba, the young doctor continues to build a career with the potential to contribute significantly to healthcare at home and across the wider Caribbean.

Times Caribbean congratulates Dr. Kha-lis Farrell on his continued professional development and wishes him every success as he advances through his specialist training in Anesthesiology.