U.S. SHUTS THE DOOR: STATE DEPARTMENT CONFIRMS SUSPENSION OF IMMIGRANT VISAS FOR 75 COUNTRIES, HITTING EASTERN CARIBBEAN NATIONS

TIMES CARIBBEAN

January 15, 2026 | Washington / Bridgetown

In a stunning and deeply consequential move that has sent shockwaves across the Caribbean, the United States Department of State has officially confirmed the suspension of all immigrant visa issuances to nationals of 75 countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The decision, outlined in a formal Media Advisory issued by the U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, takes effect January 21, 2026, and represents one of the most sweeping immigration actions affecting the region in decades.

What the U.S. Has Decided

According to the official statement, the U.S. Department of State will pause the issuance of immigrant visas (IVs) to nationals of the affected countries. While applicants may continue to submit immigrant visa applications and attend interviews, no immigrant visas will be issued during the suspension period.

The advisory is explicit and unambiguous:

“No immigrant visas will be issued to these nationals during this pause.”

Who Is Affected — And Who Is Not

The suspension applies only to immigrant visas, which include pathways to lawful permanent residence (green cards) through family sponsorship, employment, or diversity programs.

The Department of State stressed that:

Non-immigrant visas remain unaffected

Tourist, student, work, and business visas will continue to be processed

The pause applies solely to immigrant visa issuance

This distinction, while legally precise, offers little comfort to thousands of Caribbean families now facing indefinite separation, stalled reunification, and shattered long-term plans.

A Caribbean Wake-Up Call

The inclusion of multiple OECS and Eastern Caribbean states has raised serious questions about the region’s standing in U.S. immigration policy and the broader geopolitical implications for small island developing states.

For decades, Caribbean nationals have relied on immigrant visa pathways to reunite with family members, contribute to diaspora economies, and secure opportunities unavailable at home. This sudden halt places those aspirations in limbo, exposing the fragility of Caribbean dependence on external migration systems.

Silence from Regional Leadership

As of publication, there has been no unified response from Caribbean governments named in the advisory. The absence of immediate diplomatic pushback or public explanation has fueled criticism that regional leadership was either unprepared or uninformed ahead of a policy shift of this magnitude.

The move also comes amid wider global tightening of immigration policies by developed nations—yet the disproportionate impact on small Caribbean states has not gone unnoticed.

No Timeline, No Assurances

Crucially, the U.S. State Department has not provided a timeline for when or if the suspension will be lifted. The advisory offers no benchmarks, no review date, and no assurances—only a pause that could stretch indefinitely.

For thousands of Caribbean nationals already deep into the costly, emotionally draining immigration process, the message is chillingly clear: proceed if you must, but do not expect an outcome.

A Hard Truth

This is not rumor. This is not speculation. This is official U.S. policy, confirmed in writing, with a clear effective date.

The United States has drawn a line—and for now, the Eastern Caribbean finds itself firmly on the wrong side of it.

Times Caribbean will continue to monitor developments and regional responses to this unprecedented immigration suspension.