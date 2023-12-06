Twelve Nation-Builders Honored at Dr. Geoffrey Hanley’s Classic Red Gala: A Night of Elegance and Recognition

Basseterre, St. Kitts – December 4, 2023 (MMS-SKN)

In a dazzling celebration of excellence and community service, the 4th Hon Dr. Geoffrey Hanley’s Classic Red Gala and Community Star Awards ceremony took center stage on Sunday, December 3. The gala, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, the Hon Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, proved to be a night of glamour, recognition, and heartfelt appreciation for twelve outstanding individuals shaping the nation’s development.

The event, held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School’s auditorium, welcomed guests from various walks of life, including members of the diplomatic corps. The anticipation surrounding the gala was palpable, with all tables sold out, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

“I am extremely honored to be here, welcoming you to my fourth Classic Red Gala and Star Awards ceremony,” expressed Dr. Hanley. “This is one way of me and the constituency showing our appreciation for the hard work and contributions of so many. I am indeed happy that the recipients are here to receive their well-deserved awards.”

The gala, graced by distinguished guests, including the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP; Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta; and Ambassadors, His Excellency Kenny Douglas and His Excellency Leon Natta, was a testament to the significance of the occasion.

Dr. Hanley took the stage to express gratitude to his team for organizing the heartwarming event, stating, “I want to thank all of the awardees for your dedicated service to the East Basseterre Constituency and the Federation by extension. We cannot pay you for what you have done and what you continue to do.”

The awards ceremony recognized outstanding contributors in various fields:

Education:

Mrs. Gwendlyn Natta

Dr. Sharon Esdaile (Award collected by Mr. Craig Tuckett)

Broadcasting:

Mr. Vere Galloway

Mr. Keith Lake

Volunteerism:

Mr. Samuel Tucket

Ms. Cristina Altagracia Jimenes (Spanish Community)

Sports:

Ms. Vanessa Isles (Netball)

Music:

Dr. Sophia Lawrence

Fishing:

Mr. Dennis Flemming (Wishing a speedy recovery)

Entrepreneurship:

Mr. Sausp Richards (Youth in Business Professional Car Services)

Care:

Ms. Tisharie Fyfield (Homecare)

Ms. Iotha Benjamin (Elderly Care)

The gala was not only an evening of recognition but also featured delightful music by the J’nysis Band and a soul-stirring performance of the Lord’s Prayer by soloist Mrs. Majester Seales.

The Master and Mistress of Ceremonies, Mr. Aquanje Robinson and Ms. Zarina Roberts, added flair to the event, keeping the audience engaged throughout the night. Attendees were treated to a sumptuous dinner, followed by attractive lucky-dip giveaways.

Reflecting on the success of the evening, Dr. Hanley expressed his gratitude to those who contributed to its success, including his family, Secretary, and the event coordinators. As a special note, he acknowledged the presence of the Governor General, making it a momentous occasion.

As the night concluded, Dr. Hanley left the audience with a promise, “I see you next year, the first Sunday in December,” and urged everyone to take their souvenir glasses with them.

In a society often marked by challenges, the Classic Red Gala stood as a beacon of appreciation and acknowledgment, highlighting the invaluable contributions of these exceptional individuals to the community and nation at large. The memories created on this night will undoubtedly resonate in the hearts of all who attended.