Honoring Excellence and Service: Recap of the 4th Hon Dr. Geoffrey Hanley’s Classic Red Gala and Community Star Awards

December 3, 2023 – Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Basseterre, St. Kitts

In a glittering celebration that illuminated the spirit of community and excellence, the 4th Hon Dr. Geoffrey Hanley’s Classic Red Gala and Community Star Awards took center stage on Sunday, December 3. The event, hosted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, the Hon Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, transformed the Immaculate Conception Catholic School’s auditorium into a haven of glamour, recognition, and heartfelt appreciation for twelve outstanding individuals shaping the nation’s development.

The gala attracted a diverse audience, including esteemed guests from various walks of life and members of the diplomatic corps. The palpable anticipation surrounding the event resulted in a sold-out venue, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that set the stage for a night to remember.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Hanley took the stage, welcoming attendees to his fourth Classic Red Gala and Star Awards ceremony. “This is one way of me and the constituency showing our appreciation for the hard work and contributions of so many. I am indeed happy that the recipients are here to receive their well-deserved awards,” he stated.

Distinguished guests, including the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP; Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta; and Ambassadors, His Excellency Kenny Douglas and His Excellency Leon Natta, added a touch of prestige to the gala, underscoring its significance.

The awards ceremony spotlighted exceptional contributors in various fields, with heartfelt recognition for their dedication to the East Basseterre Constituency and the Federation at large:

Education:

Mrs. Gwendlyn Natta

Dr. Sharon Esdaile (Award collected by Mr. Craig Tuckett)

Broadcasting:

Mr. Vere Galloway

Mr. Keith Lake

Volunteerism:

Mr. Samuel Tucket

Ms. Cristina Altagracia Jimenes (Spanish Community)

Sports:

Ms. Vanessa Isles (Netball)

Music:

Dr. Sophia Lawrence

Fishing:

Mr. Dennis Flemming (Wishing a speedy recovery)

Entrepreneurship:

Mr. Sausp Richards (Youth in Business Professional Car Services)

Care:

Ms. Tisharie Fyfield (Homecare)

Ms. Iotha Benjamin (Elderly Care)

The gala transcended into an evening of not only recognition but also featured enchanting music by the J’nysis Band and a soul-stirring performance of the Lord’s Prayer by soloist Mrs. Majester Seales.

Master and Mistress of Ceremonies, Mr. Aquanje Robinson and Ms. Zarina Roberts, added flair to the event, keeping the audience engaged throughout the night. Attendees were treated to a sumptuous dinner, followed by attractive lucky-dip giveaways.

Reflecting on the success of the evening, Dr. Hanley expressed gratitude to those who contributed to its success, including his family, Secretary, and the event coordinators. A special note acknowledged the presence of the Governor General, making it a momentous occasion.

As the night concluded, Dr. Hanley left the audience with a promise, “I see you next year, the first Sunday in December,” and urged everyone to take their souvenir glasses with them.

In a society often marked by challenges, the Classic Red Gala stood as a beacon of appreciation and acknowledgment, showcasing the invaluable contributions of these exceptional individuals to the community and the nation at large. The memories created on this night will undoubtedly resonate in the hearts of all who attended, echoing the spirit of unity, service, and excellence.