St. Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, experienced significant positive changes through the innovative use of revenue generated from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program. The Team Unity Government utilized these funds to directly impact and enhance the lives of the poor and vulnerable citizens, particularly through essential social safety net programs like the Poverty Alleviation Programme. Between 2015 and 2022, the CBI revenue proved to be a powerful tool in uplifting the disadvantaged segments of society. The funds were strategically channeled into initiatives that aimed to alleviate poverty and provide support to those in need. By investing in social safety net programs, the government created a stronger and more inclusive society, ensuring that the most vulnerable members have access to vital resources and opportunities. This stands in contrast to the practices of the previous SKN Labour Administration, where CBI funds were directed into a private foundation, benefiting wealthy foreigners rather than the local population. Such an approach primarily served the interests of the privileged few, resulting in incomplete projects like Christophe Harbour and Kittitian Hill, which were foreign-owned developments with little direct impact on the welfare of the citizens. Under PM Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris’ leadership, the Team Unity Government prioritized the welfare of its own people, utilizing CBI funds to address pressing social issues and uplift the marginalized sections of society. By focusing on poverty alleviation and social safety net programs, the government has made significant strides in improving the lives of the poor and vulnerable citizens, fostering a more equitable and prosperous nation for all.