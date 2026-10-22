THREE DISTINGUISHED SONS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS HONOURED WITH PRESTIGIOUS OBE AND MBE AWARDS! FERDINAND, BASS AND SKEETE CELEBRATED FOR DECADES OF OUTSTANDING NATIONAL SERVICE!

A LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE, DEDICATION AND NATIONAL PRIDE! Three remarkable gentlemen whose careers have helped shape the Federation’s legal, financial and maritime sectors receive prestigious recognition at Government House.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — OCTOBER 22, 2026 | TIMES CARIBBEAN

Three distinguished nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis have been formally recognised for their exceptional contributions to national development, receiving prestigious British honours during an investiture ceremony at Government House on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Renowned attorney Mr. John Emile Ferdinand, KC, OBE, respected financial sector professional Mr. Jonathan Winston Bass, MBE, and veteran maritime captain Winston Alphanso “Sonny Boy” Skeete, MBE, were presented with their decorations by Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd.

For these three gentlemen, the recognition represents more than personal achievement. It celebrates decades of professional excellence, commitment to service and contributions that have helped strengthen the Federation.

Mr. John Emile Ferdinand, KC, OBE — A Distinguished Legal Legacy

One of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most accomplished legal professionals, Ferdinand has built an extraordinary career spanning more than four decades.

A partner at the prestigious law firm Kelsick, Wilkin & Ferdinand, he was admitted to the Bar in 1983, entered private practice in 1986 and became a partner in 1988.

His academic achievements are equally impressive. A graduate of the University of the West Indies and Trinity College, Cambridge University, Ferdinand was a Commonwealth Scholar and recipient of the Lizette Bentwich Prize. He also graduated at the top of his class from the Norman Manley Law School in 1983.

Appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2012, now King’s Counsel, Ferdinand has served as President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association, Chairman of the Caribbean Council of Legal Education and an Acting Judge of the Eastern Caribbean High Court.

His OBE represents another significant milestone in a career dedicated to the legal profession, education and regional institutional development.

J. Emile Ferdinand KC

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Mr. Jonathan Winston Bass, MBE — Recognising Financial Sector Excellence

Jonathan Winston Bass received the MBE in recognition of his distinguished service to the financial sector of St. Kitts and Nevis.

His recognition highlights the importance of dedicated professionals whose work contributes to the strength, integrity and continued development of the nation’s financial institutions.

The honour celebrates his contribution to an industry that plays an important role in the Federation’s economic advancement.

Captain Winston Alphanso “Sonny Boy” Skeete, MBE — A Maritime Legacy Spanning Generations

For Captain Winston Skeete, the MBE recognises more than five decades of dedication to the maritime industry.

A proud Nevisian from Jessups Village, Skeete has long been associated with maritime transportation and the vital connections between St. Kitts and Nevis.

Through his maritime enterprise, including Wesk Limited and vessels such as the Sea Hustler, he contributed to the movement of passengers and essential goods between the islands.

His life story is also closely connected to the historic MV Christena tragedy of August 1, 1970, when he was among those who assisted in the response to the disaster.

His longstanding tradition of commemorating those who lost their lives reflects his commitment to preserving an important chapter of the nation’s history.

A Proud Moment for the Federation

Addressing the investiture ceremony, Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley congratulated the honourees on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Today, we recognise the knowledge, integrity and the care you have brought to your responsibilities over many years,” Dr. Hanley declared.

He emphasised that their achievements demonstrate the value of preparation, responsibility, perseverance and consistent service.

The ceremony brought together government officials, distinguished nationals, relatives and invited guests to celebrate the recipients.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the occasion offered a powerful reminder that nation-building takes many forms. In courtrooms, financial institutions, on the seas and throughout communities, dedicated individuals help shape the country’s future.

Three gentlemen. Three distinguished careers. One proud Federation.

Their honours stand as lasting recognition of service, professional excellence and the enduring importance of giving back to St. Kitts and Nevis.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Celebrating Caribbean Excellence and National Achievement.