PM DREW IS A LIAR!” – DJ MARRYSHOW UNLEASHES DAMNING REVELATIONS IN EXPLOSIVE PODCAST



SKN Labour Party insider breaks silence, exposes web of deception, cover-ups, and failed leadership under Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – May 13, 2025

In a jaw-dropping and no-holds-barred podcast aired last evening, popular DJ and SKN Labour Party activist Jefroy “DJ Marryshow” Marryshow publicly branded Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew as a liar—stunning political observers and sending shockwaves throughout the Federation.

“PM Drew is a liar,” Marryshow declared without hesitation. “And I’ve told them to their face—stop lying to the people. It’s going to come back to haunt you.”

In the searing exposé, Marryshow laid out a detailed chronology of manipulation, silence, and government deception surrounding the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme and the controversial MSR Media fallout. According to Marryshow, after internal consultations and an apology to CBI stakeholder Mr. Phillipe Martinez, he sought clarity and transparency from the highest levels of government—including Prime Minister Drew and Attorney General Garth Wilkin—but was met with silence and evasion.

Marryshow recounted a high-level, off-the-record meeting at Government Headquarters with former Virgin Islands Chief of Police and Senator Mr. Benter, who allegedly presented shocking financial intelligence regarding missing or misused CBI funds.

“When I started hearing the type of money that went into this country from CBI and saw nothing to show for it, I held my head,” Marryshow confessed. “It was mind-boggling… Where did the money go? Because the country cannot see it.”

Marryshow revealed that both the Prime Minister and AG refused to pursue further discussions with legal representatives of the affected international parties, effectively walking away from what he described as a golden opportunity for resolution, transparency, and accountability.

He slammed Dr. Drew’s later claim on national TV that he was “shaken down for $400 million” as a blatant lie—crafted to manipulate public sympathy and dodge hard truths.

“That’s a lie,” Marryshow emphasized. “That meeting never took place with that intent. Mr. Benter came to offer information—not to shake down anyone. That story the PM told the nation was fabricated.”

Political analysts are already calling this podcast “the most damning insider takedown of a sitting Prime Minister in recent memory.” Marryshow’s revelations cast a dark cloud over the Drew administration and its handling of one of the most sensitive economic and diplomatic controversies in recent years.

Calls are now mounting for an independent inquiry into the CBI programme’s missing funds, the failure of MSR negotiations, and the alleged culture of dishonesty and deflection at the heart of the current government.

In a country desperate for answers and leadership, DJ Marryshow’s truth bomb has cracked open the gates of deception—and there’s no turning back.

Stay tuned for continuing coverage as the fallout unfolds.