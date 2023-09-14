The United Workers Party Responds to Allegations Concerning Panama Accounts



To distract the public from their borrowing of $1 Billion in 2 years and their disastrous decision to borrow

$200 Million to rehabilitate the old St Jude Hospital, the SLP is currently pushing a narrative that US$20

Million meant for St Jude Hospital was suspiciously transferred to an account in Panama.

These are the facts:

The main contractor for the new St Jude Hospital project was Overseas Engineering and

Construction Company or more commonly known as OECC. OECC is a Taiwanese construction company that was incorporated in Panama in 1998. OECC’s operation is mainly focused on the construction of government aid and humanitarian aid

infrastructures designed to improve the living environment, also create jobs and contribute to

increased economic growth. OECC’s bank accounts are based in Panama. OECC is owned by Overseas Investment & Development Corporation (OiDC), which was

established in 1995 to assist the Taiwan government in enhancing its bilateral relationship with

countries it has diplomatic relations with and to fulfill its international obligations. The new St Jude Hospital project which was started by the UWP Administration was financed by

the Taiwanese Government As part of the terms for receiving the loan for the project, it was agreed that a Taiwanese

construction company would have to be the main contractor Like with most development projects, the financing institution pays the contractor directly

therefore funds associated with the project do not necessarily come into the consolidated fund.

Example: the Caribbean Development Bank currently finances the Millennium Highway Project.

Payments for this project are made directly from CDB to the contractor incharge of the Millennium

Highway. For the HIA project the method of payment is the same as the method of payment for St Jude

Hospital. The loan is with Exim Bank and the Contractor is OECC.

Instead of publishing propaganda, the Government should focus on the multitude of issues facing the

country like the out of control crime situation, the high cost of living, the deplorable roads, the shortage of

medication and basic supplies at our hospitals and health centres islandwide and the increasing sense of

desperation and hopeless that citizens currently feel.

