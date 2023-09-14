SKNOC Representative Attends CANOC/TAFISCA/UNESCO Women in Leadership Through Sports Workshop

Date: Wednesday, 13th September 2023

In a bid to empower and develop leadership skills among women in sports, the St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) continues its commitment to providing valuable opportunities for athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials. The most recent beneficiary of this initiative is Ms. Meritzer Williams, a Sports Officer from the Department of Sports.

Ms. Williams recently returned from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where she participated in a two-day Women Leadership Through Sport For All workshop. The event, organized by the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), in collaboration with the International Association of Sport for All (TAFISA) and UNESCO, aimed to cultivate a network of leaders promoting intercultural dialogue, solidarity, and sustainable healthy lifestyles in the Caribbean.

An accomplished Olympian and the 2008 Carifta Games Silver Medalist in the 100m and 200m events, Ms. Williams is now tasked with sharing her newfound knowledge and experiences with the Olympic Family in St Kitts and Nevis. She will also spearhead a project over the next twelve months, implementing rigorous monitoring and evaluation to ensure the desired outcomes from the workshop are achieved. This initiative underscores SKNOC’s dedication to fostering leadership and empowerment in sports across the Federation.