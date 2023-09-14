Members of SKN Robotics Team Appear on Freedom FM’s Issues as they Gear Up for World Robotics Championships in Singapore

Members of the Team appeared on Freedom FM’s Issues Programme with host Jamie PcPhail on Thursday September 14th, 2023 to talk about their preparations and anticipation for their upcoming trip to Singapore.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association is set to make waves on the global stage as they prepare to represent the Federation at FGC 2023 Singapore. A team of talented young innovators will be showcasing their technical prowess and ingenuity in the Hydrogen Horizons Game Explanation, a competition centered around harnessing the potential of hydrogen and sustainable energy solutions.

In July The Association expressed their excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to announce that St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association is gearing up to make its mark on the global stage.” With their coding skills and innovative robots, they are working towards a future driven by clean and renewable energy sources.

As they face a series of challenges, the world will be watching, witnessing the spirit of innovation and teamwork that St. Kitts and Nevis proudly embodies. The team’s journey promises to not only make their nation proud but also inspire the next generation of inventors and engineers back home.

