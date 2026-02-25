CARICOM AT 50 — UNITY ON STAGE, DISRESPECT IN SPOTLIGHT? MONTSERRAT SNUB CASTS SHADOW OVER LANDMARK OPENING IN ST. KITTS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS & NEVIS — February 24, 2026 — What was meant to be a triumphant celebration of regional unity quickly stumbled into controversy Tuesday night, as an awkward and highly visible protocol blunder marred the opening of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

Under the theme “Beyond Words: Action Today for a Thriving, Sustainable CARICOM,” regional leaders gathered at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort in Frigate Bay for what was billed as a milestone moment in Caribbean integration. The ceremony was presided over by CARICOM Chair and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance M. Drew, with every current Head of Government present for the historic gathering.

But in a moment that immediately reverberated across social media, Montserrat’s Premier, Reuben T. Meade, was incorrectly addressed by the Master of Ceremonies during the formal recognition of leaders. The MC called for “the head of delegation for Montserrat,” apparently unaware that Premier Meade was physically present.

In a scene many viewers described as uncomfortable, Premier Meade approached the MC on stage to clarify his identity before being properly announced.

For Montserratians watching online, the moment was more than a simple slip of the tongue. It was, in their words, embarrassing and disrespectful — particularly given Montserrat’s status as one of CARICOM’s founding members since 1974.

At a meeting celebrating five decades of regional solidarity, critics argue that such an oversight struck at the very principle CARICOM claims to uphold: equality among Member States.

The symbolism was impossible to ignore. As leaders prepare to debate the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, climate finance, food security, regional security, transportation reform, reparations, and foreign policy coordination — the optics of a founding territory’s leader being momentarily sidelined sent the wrong message.

Newly elected Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Godwin Friday, captured the mood of long-standing frustrations in his address, acknowledging CARICOM’s reputation for slow progress.

“Any serious consideration of regional integration begins with a familiar lament about the agonizingly slow pace of forward movement,” he said, noting the Community has at times been mocked as “Carigone” rather than CARICOM.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett also described 2025 as one of the most challenging years in the history of the integration movement, citing climate disasters, geopolitical tensions, and economic pressures.

Yet as the meeting moves into closed-door deliberations and prepares to welcome United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, one uncomfortable truth lingers:

In a Community built on shared history and equal partnership, respect is not ceremonial — it is foundational.

And at CARICOM’s golden jubilee, even a single misstep can echo louder than the speeches.