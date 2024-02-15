St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association Unveils OECS Robotics Association at Prestigious Launch Event

[St Kitts and Nevis, February 15, 2024] – The St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association proudly announces the establishment of the OECS Robotics Association, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of robotics and technology within the Eastern Caribbean region. The historic launch event took place on February 14, 2024, at the esteemed St Kitts Marriotts, attended by distinguished heads of states, government officials, students, and industry leaders.

The establishment of the OECS Robotics Association signifies a unified effort among member states to foster innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the field of robotics. With a shared vision of harnessing the transformative power of technology, the association aims to propel the region towards a future driven by innovation, creativity, and sustainability.

During the launch event, attendees were inspired by speeches from esteemed leaders in the robotics industry and government. Dr. Ricardo Neil, Chairman and Founder of both the St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association and the OECS Robotics Association, delivered a compelling address, expressing his vision for the future of robotics in the Eastern Caribbean. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving progress and empowering the next generation of roboticists.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrence M. Drew, also delivered a poignant speech, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote technological advancement and economic growth in the region. Dr. Drew underscored the significance of the OECS Robotics Association in positioning the Eastern Caribbean as a hub for innovation and excellence on the global stage.

Dr. Didacus Jules, the Director General of the OECS Commission, shared his insights on the strategic importance of the robotics industry in driving sustainable development and fostering regional integration. He commended the efforts of Dr. Neil and all stakeholders involved in establishing the OECS Robotics Association, emphasizing the critical role it will play in advancing the socio-economic development agenda of the OECS member states.

The launch event also featured captivating demonstrations showcasing the latest advancements in robotics technology, providing attendees with a firsthand look at the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

As the newest addition to the regional robotics landscape, the OECS Robotics Association invites stakeholders, industry partners, and enthusiasts to join hands in shaping the future of robotics in the Eastern Caribbean. Together, we can unlock the full potential of technology to build a brighter, more prosperous future for generations to come.

About St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association:

The St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association is a leading organization dedicated to promoting robotics education, innovation, and research in St Kitts and Nevis. With a focus on inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders, the association hosts various programs and events aimed at fostering creativity, critical thinking, and technical skills among youth.

About OECS Robotics Association:

The OECS Robotics Association is a newly established regional initiative aimed at advancing robotics and technology across member states of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). By fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange, the association seeks to harness the transformative power of robotics to drive economic growth, social development, and global competitiveness in the Eastern Caribbean.