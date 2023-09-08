The Cable Marks 40 Years of Exceptional Service to St. Kitts-Nevis

September 8, 2023

In a testament to its enduring commitment to St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Kitts-Nevis Cable Communications Limited, affectionately known as The Cable, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. On September 19, 1983, the company received the official green light to operate in the nation, coinciding with the historic live coverage of independence activities.

Renowned for providing top-notch TV and Internet services, The Cable stands as the pioneer and sole non-financial institution offering a customer loyalty prepaid card. Pat Walters, the company’s first female Chief Executive Officer, expressed pride in the company’s local ownership and its significant contributions to the community. She emphasized how The Cable has democratized Internet access, empowering the local populace to compete on the global stage.

Former CEO, Mr. William Ewing, highlighted The Cable’s trailblazing spirit, investing in TV, Fiber, and Broadband Internet well ahead of its peers. Today, the company has evolved from an 8-channel television provider to the leading TV and Internet services provider in St. Kitts.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Russell Halbert, applauded the tireless efforts of the management and staff, acknowledging their pivotal role in propelling the company to its present stature. He affirmed the Board’s dedication to ensuring the long-term success of The Cable, enabling it to continue serving the public, especially the less fortunate citizens.

The 40th anniversary will be commemorated with an array of celebratory events spanning from September 2023 to May 2024. These will include Corporate Worship, Community Projects, seminars, and engaging giveaways. The Cable expressed gratitude to its customers, employees, partners, and well-wishers, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare and progress of St. Kitts and Nevis.