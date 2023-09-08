Government Labour Officer Declares Research indicates that Livable Minimum Wage in St. Kitts and Nevis is $625 per week

In a compelling address, Mr. Jéneve Mills, a prominent Labour Officer within the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, emphasized the pivotal role of the Ministry of Employment and Labour in the ongoing discourse surrounding minimum wage. Mills underscored the imperative of ensuring that every member of the workforce attains financial security.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Labour stands as the foremost guardian of the general workforce, echoing the founding principles of the International Labour Organization (ILO) established in 1919, which revolved around social justice and worker welfare. Mills stressed that the current drive for minimum wage is rooted in the pursuit of social justice, ensuring equitable compensation for those propelling the nation’s economic activity.

During a recent live discussion on ZIZ, Mills shed light on the strenuous efforts put forth by minimum wage earners, acknowledging their indispensable contribution to the economy. Despite their invaluable role, their earnings often fall short of sustaining themselves and their families.

Mills further articulated that the collective sentiment among stakeholders, as discerned from various committees, is a shared commitment to safeguarding the integrity of St. Kitts and Nevis. He highlighted the significance of recognizing and appreciating the workforce, especially those in lower-paying positions, for their vital contribution to the economy.

Discussing the concept of a livable wage, Mills revealed that, according to a means test, a minimum of EC $2,500 per month would be required in St. Kitts and Nevis. While acknowledging the current constraints, he affirmed the government’s ability to implement a minimum wage.

Addressing contemporary concerns, Mills emphasized that psycho-social hazards have replaced traditional physical risks in the workplace. A substantial increase in minimum wage, he contended, could alleviate stress and tension, consequently enhancing productivity.

Mills also championed the pivotal role of Unions in advocating for better wages through collective bargaining. He urged workers to consider the benefits of Union representation, emphasizing its ability to scrutinize company records and negotiate for fair compensation.

In conclusion, Mills highlighted the harsh reality faced by minimum wage workers, ranging from poverty and survival instincts to dependency on social welfare programs. The imminent announcement of a new minimum wage by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis holds the promise of a brighter future for the nation’s labor force.