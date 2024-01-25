Team Unity and Hon. Eugene Hamilton’s Commitment Bears Fruit as Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew Announces Water Flow from Cayon Well Expected in February 2024

Cayon, St.Kitts (Janaury 25th, 2024):-The exploration of the well gained momentum under the previous Team Unity Administration, led by then Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, with Hon. Eugene Hamilton as the area representative. A significant engagement and payment to BEAD, initiated by Hon. Hamilton, paved the way for the exploration, marking a crucial step toward resolving the water crisis in Cayon.

In May 2022, the Team Unity Cabinet approved a payment of USD$600,000.00 to bring BEAD back to Cayon, reinforcing their commitment to addressing the water challenges in the area. The newly discovered well, a result of these concerted efforts, is now expected to bring substantial relief after a prolonged 18-month wait.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, speaking on the recent developments, noted that a second round of testing is underway to ensure the water’s suitability for consumption. Water Engineer, Cromwell Williams, affirmed that the quality test results are expected next week, and if positive, extraction will commence using a smaller pump already on hand.

Dr. Drew emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, “This is going to solve the problem to a great extent in Cayon, while we wait for the larger pump to come.” The impending commissioning ceremony for the new well marks a critical step forward in fulfilling the government’s commitment to resolving water issues in St. Kitts, demonstrating the tangible results of the Team Unity Administration’s dedication to addressing crucial community needs.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 25, 2024 (SKNIS): The residents of Cayon and surrounding communities are on the brink of water relief as water from a newly discovered well is set to flow into the main system next month. The long-anticipated development comes after a commitment made by area representative and Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, with the support and facilitation of Hon. Eugene Hamilton from the Team Unity Administration.

The exploration of the well gained momentum under the previous Team Unity Administration, led by then Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, with Hon. Eugene Hamilton as the area representative. A significant engagement and payment to BEAD, initiated by Hon. Hamilton, paved the way for the exploration, marking a crucial step toward resolving the water crisis in Cayon.

In May 2022, the Team Unity Cabinet approved a payment of USD$600,000.00 to bring BEAD back to Cayon, reinforcing their commitment to addressing the water challenges in the area. The newly discovered well, a result of these concerted efforts, is now expected to bring substantial relief after a prolonged 18-month wait.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, speaking on the recent developments, noted that a second round of testing is underway to ensure the water’s suitability for consumption. Water Engineer, Cromwell Williams, affirmed that the quality test results are expected next week, and if positive, extraction will commence using a smaller pump already on hand.

Dr. Drew emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, “This is going to solve the problem to a great extent in Cayon, while we wait for the larger pump to come.” The impending commissioning ceremony for the new well marks a critical step forward in fulfilling the government’s commitment to resolving water issues in St. Kitts, demonstrating the tangible results of the Team Unity Administration’s dedication to addressing crucial community needs.