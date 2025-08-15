SVG BMN AIRWAYS TO LAUNCH TWIN OTTER OPERATIONS ON MONTSERRAT–ANTIGUA ROUTE SEPTEMBER 1

BRADES, MONTSERRAT — August 14, 2025 — Air connectivity between Montserrat and Antigua is set for a major boost as SVG BMN Airways prepares to launch Twin Otter operations on the route starting September 1, 2025.

The announcement, made by the Access Division in the Office of the Premier, confirms that the new service will initially run for a seven-month period through March 31, 2026, under an agreement with the Government of Montserrat.

Daily Flights, Seasonal Adjustments

The airline will operate two daily flights between Montserrat and Antigua, with additional flights to be scheduled during peak travel periods based on passenger demand. While the Twin Otter aircraft will be the primary equipment on the route, passengers are advised that Islander aircraft may be used temporarily when the Twin Otters undergo maintenance.

Ticket Sales and Fares

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 22, via the SVG BMN Airways website (https://bmnsvgairways.com/) or through local travel agents.

Base fares (excluding taxes) are as follows:

Off-Peak (Sept–Nov 2025, Jan–Feb 2026) Montserrat → Antigua: USD $115 / XCD $312 Antigua → Montserrat: USD $110 / XCD $299

Peak (Dec 2025, Mar 2026) Either direction: Up to USD $125 / XCD $340



Passengers should note that taxes and fees of up to USD $71 / XCD $193 will be applied to each ticket purchase.

Travel Planning and Updates

Travellers are encouraged to plan and reassess their travel schedules in light of the new service and to stay tuned for updates via ZJB Radio or by contacting the Access Division directly at:

Email: accessmni@gov.ms

accessmni@gov.ms Phone: (664) 491 3378

(664) 491 3378 WhatsApp: (664) 392 3600

The introduction of Twin Otter operations marks a significant enhancement to Montserrat’s air access options, promising greater reliability, capacity, and scheduling flexibility for both residents and visitors.