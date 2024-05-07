Grant Thornton East Caribbean Welcomes New Partner Lisa Brathwaite

Grant Thornton East Caribbean proudly announces Lisa Brathwaite’s addition to its Partnership, effective March 2024. With over 20 years of experience, Lisa brings expertise in audit and assurance services, particularly in the banking and financial sectors, enhancing our commitment to client satisfaction.

As a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and with international experience in Toronto, Canada, Lisa’s leadership will be instrumental in navigating complex accounting standards and driving excellence in service delivery. Grant Thornton East Caribbean welcomes her as a valuable addition to its Leadership team, poised to further elevate our global network of assurance, tax, and advisory professionals across 145 countries.

Grant Thornton East Caribbean continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of audit, tax, and advisory services in the region, and Lisa Brathwaite’s appointment further solidifies this commitment. Her extensive experience and proven track record in the industry will undoubtedly contribute to the firm’s ongoing success and growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Brathwaite to our Partnership,” said John Smith, Managing Partner at Grant Thornton East Caribbean. “Her wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to serve our clients with excellence and drive innovation in the accounting and advisory space.”

Lisa Brathwaite expressed her excitement about joining Grant Thornton East Caribbean, stating, “I am honored to become a part of such a reputable and dynamic firm. I look forward to working closely with the talented team here to deliver exceptional service and value to our clients.”

Grant Thornton East Caribbean remains committed to providing innovative solutions and strategic insights to help clients navigate today’s rapidly changing business landscape. With Lisa Brathwaite’s leadership, the firm is well-positioned to continue delivering on this promise and driving growth for clients across the region.

About Grant Thornton East Caribbean:

Grant Thornton East Caribbean is a leading provider of audit, tax, and advisory services, serving clients in various industries across the region. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional client service, the firm helps organizations navigate complex challenges and achieve their business objectives. Grant Thornton East Caribbean is a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent assurance, tax, and advisory firms, with over 58,000 people in 145 countries.