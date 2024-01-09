PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS  BEING HELD ON SAINT LUCIA’S RENEWABLE ENERGY SECTOR DEVELOPMENT PROJECT 

Castries, Saint Lucia, Tuesday 9th January 2024 – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport (DIPT) will be hosting a series of public consultations between January 10th and 17thto provide an update on the Renewable Energy Sector Development Project (RESDP) and to discuss the project’s planned activities for the next 6 months. The RESDP is a Government of Saint Lucia initiative whose objective is to inform the government on the viability of its geothermal resource for power generation and involves exploratory drilling in Fond St. Jacques, Belle Plaine and Saltibus. Personnel from the World Bank (WB) and the Exploration Management Company (EMC) are scheduled to be in attendance.

Community consultations will be held in the project areas of Fond St. Jacques on Wednesday 10th January in the “Green Room”, Saltibus at the Saltibus Combined School on Tuesday 16th January and Belle Plaine at “Country Lime” on Wednesday 17th January. All community consultations are being held from 6pm to 8pm.

In addition, two institutional stakeholder consultations will be held – one in Castries and the other in Soufriere. For Castries, the consultation will be on Thursday 11th January from 10am to 12:30pm at the Conference Room of the DIPT at Union; and for Soufriere, on Wednesday 17th January from 10am to 12:30pm at Leisure Inn. A general public consultation is also slated for Castries at a later date.

The Renewable Energy Sector Development Project holds great significance for the development of renewable energy in St. Lucia and the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transports is looking forward to the full participation of all stakeholders.