STATIA WELCOMES MAJOR BANKING BREAKTHROUGH AS ING BANK SET TO OPEN BRANCH ON NOVEMBER 24!

LONG-AWAITED MOVE MARKS A SIGNIFICANT STEP FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES AS THE ISLAND MOVES CLOSER TO MODERN, ACCESSIBLE BANKING SERVICES!

ORANJESTAD, ST. EUSTATIUS — November 13, 2026 | Times Caribbean

The Government of St. Eustatius has welcomed confirmation that ING Bank will officially open its branch on the island on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, marking a major milestone in the island’s long-running push to improve banking access for residents and businesses.

The development represents a breakthrough after years of advocacy by successive Island and Executive Councils, which have consistently called for stronger and more reliable banking services. In 2021, the Island Council unanimously pushed for improvements, and discussions continued through high-level engagement, including a June 2025 meeting in Amsterdam between the Executive Council and ING Netherlands Chief Executive Officer Peter Jacobs.

Island Commissioners Rechelline Leerdam, responsible for Economic Affairs, and Reuben Merkman, responsible for Finance, described the announcement as the result of a long and determined collective effort.

They thanked ING for its transparency, persistence and commitment despite the many challenges encountered during the process.

The new branch will initially provide personal and business bank accounts, debit cards and digital banking services, while residents and businesses will also be able to access in-person support at the local office.

Cash withdrawals will be facilitated through automated teller machines installed by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

ING is also set to open a branch on Saba on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

For Statia, the opening signals an important step towards ensuring that residents and businesses enjoy the same standard of banking services available in the European Netherlands.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Caribbean Business, Development and Regional Affairs.