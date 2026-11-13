HISTORY MADE AT REPUBLIC BANK! KAREN YIP CHUCK BECOMES FIRST WOMAN TO LEAD REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS AS NIGEL BAPTISTE RETIRES AFTER THREE DECADES!

MAJOR LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT CARIBBEAN BANKING GIANT! VETERAN EXECUTIVE TAKES THE HELM NOVEMBER 14 AS REPUBLIC GROUP CELEBRATES BAPTISTE’S LEGACY OF GROWTH, REGIONAL EXPANSION AND PEOPLE-CENTRED LEADERSHIP!

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO — November 13, 2026 | Times Caribbean

A historic new chapter is unfolding at one of the Caribbean’s largest financial institutions!

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has announced the retirement of longtime Group President and Chief Executive Officer Nigel Baptiste and the appointment of Karen Yip Chuck, who will become the first woman in the Republic Group’s history to occupy its top executive position.

The leadership transition takes effect on Saturday, November 14, 2026, following Baptiste’s final day on November 13.

Yip Chuck will assume the dual responsibilities of Group President and CEO of RFHL and President and Managing Director of Republic Bank Limited.

NIGEL BAPTISTE LEAVES AN IMPRESSIVE LEGACY!

Baptiste concludes a distinguished career spanning more than three decades with Republic, including ten years leading the financial group.

During his executive tenure, the Group doubled its asset base, expanded its operational presence across 16 territories and strengthened its corporate social responsibility and community development programmes.

Although Baptiste had originally planned to retire in May 2026, he agreed to remain with the organisation through the conclusion of its financial year.

RFHL Chairman Yashmid Karamath praised his contributions, highlighting not only the institution’s financial growth but also Baptiste’s commitment to mentoring future leaders.

KAREN YIP CHUCK BREAKS THE GLASS CEILING!

With 36 years of service at Republic Bank, Yip Chuck brings extensive experience in banking operations, corporate governance, risk management and regional business development.

As a senior member of the Group’s executive leadership team, she has helped strengthen operational standards, develop customer-focused financial solutions and expand corporate banking relationships across Caribbean markets.

Her appointment represents a significant milestone for female leadership in Caribbean banking.

“I am deeply honoured to accept the baton from Nigel and to build upon the remarkable foundation he has laid,” Yip Chuck stated.

She emphasised her commitment to empowering employees, strengthening customer relationships and delivering sustainable value to shareholders and communities.

Chairman Karamath expressed confidence in her leadership, citing her extensive institutional knowledge, commercial experience and dedication to the Group’s values.

A NEW ERA FOR REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS!

The transition comes as RFHL continues to strengthen its regional and international financial services operations.

With a new leader assuming responsibility and a retiring executive leaving behind a substantial record of institutional development, Republic Financial Holdings enters its next chapter with continuity, experience and a renewed focus on long-term growth.

FROM THREE DECADES OF SERVICE TO A HISTORIC FIRST — REPUBLIC GROUP MARKS A MAJOR MOMENT IN CARIBBEAN BANKING HISTORY!

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Caribbean Business, Banking, Leadership and Regional Economic Development.

Source: Republic Financial Holdings Limited Official Media Release, November 6, 2026.