St.Lucia Real GDP Growth: 3.2% for 2023 and 5.2% for 2024

Prime Minister, Hon Philip J. Pierre, leads a Cabinet of Ministers and heads a government that has fertilized the local economy with sound economic policies to empower startups and new businesses and help existing companies grow and expand their operations.

When businesses grow, so does the economy. High-frequency indicators point to continued rebound/expansion in economic activity for 2023. The Department of Finance forecasts a Real GDP growth rate of 3.2% for 2023 and projects 5.2% Real GDP growth for 2024.

The Business Performance Survey conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in June 2023 confirms that 65% of respondents forecast increased business profitability over the next 12 months. 74% of respondents attempted to recruit additional workers between January and March 2023. More than half of the respondents say 2023 is better than 2022!

Prime Minister Pierre has delivered an encouraging economic performance in the face of historically high inflation, interest rates and volatile commodity prices in the global economy.