ST.LUCIA: Notice of Acting Governor General’s Absence

Castries, Saint Lucia – Acting Governor General His Excellency Errol Melchiades Charles will be out of state from October 26th to October 29th. During His Excellency’s absence, or until further notice, we are pleased to announce that Ms. Esther Lorrain Braithwaite will assume the role of Acting Governor General.

In this capacity, she will perform, on His Excellency’s behalf, all functions and duties vested in the Office of the Governor General. Ms. Esther Lorrain Braithwaite’s interim appointment as Acting Governor General exemplifies our nation’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity. It acknowledges her exceptional leadership as a woman in this esteemed role, highlighting the invaluable contributions of individuals from various sectors of our society.

We kindly request the understanding and support of our citizens during this period, and we are confident that Ms. Braithwaite will fulfil her responsibilities with utmost diligence and professionalism.

Our thoughts are with His Excellency Errol Melchiades Charles as he undertakes his out-of-state commitments, and we extend our appreciation to Ms. Esther Lorrain Braithwaite for her willingness to serve our nation during this time.