Alleged OBEAH Practices Involving Minors Spark Public Concern After Viral Xoan Laws Post

Public Debate Erupts After Xoan Laws Raises Concerns Over Alleged Spiritual Healing Practices Involving Minors in St. Kitts

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A public debate has erupted across social media after commentator Xoan Laws posted a strongly worded statement in one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ largest Facebook groups, raising concerns about what she described as alleged spiritual or therapeutic practices involving children and minors.

In the post, Laws argued that no person without a valid medical licence should be permitted to practise medicinal or therapeutic remedies on a child or minor, except parents, guardians, or religiously ordained persons. Her comments have since sparked discussion about child protection, cultural practices, religious freedom, medical regulation, and the continuing relevance of the Federation’s Obeah Act.

Laws specifically referenced a girls’ group in St. Kitts known as “Girls Illuminated,” alleging that certain activities associated with the group could be viewed by some observers as being rooted in, or resembling, shamanistic or occult-type practices. She further suggested that such activities may raise questions under the Obeah Act of St. Christopher and Nevis.

It must be emphasized that these are allegations and opinions expressed by Laws in a public social media post. There has been no official finding, charge, conviction, or public legal determination confirming that the group, its organizers, or any affiliated persons have breached any law.

The screenshots circulating online reference the Obeah Act, Chapter 4.20 of the Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis, which prohibits the practice of obeah and contains provisions related to alleged supernatural practices, consultation, possession of instruments, publication of material promoting obeah, and related matters. The Act includes language addressing persons who claim to tell fortunes, use charms, incantations, or other alleged supernatural practices for certain purposes.

Laws’ post, however, has widened into a much larger national conversation: Where is the line between wellness, mentorship, culture, spirituality, religion, therapy, and unlawful practice? And when children are involved, what safeguards should be in place?

Some social media users have echoed concerns about minors being exposed to any practice that could be interpreted as spiritual healing, ritual activity, or unlicensed therapeutic intervention. Others have cautioned against rushing to label cultural, motivational, wellness, or empowerment activities as unlawful without clear evidence and proper context.

The debate also raises questions for regulators, parents, educators, faith leaders, and youth programme organizers. In an era where wellness workshops, mentorship circles, mindfulness activities, empowerment retreats, and alternative healing language have become more common, the public appears increasingly concerned about transparency, parental consent, supervision, and professional qualifications.

At the centre of the matter is a simple but serious question: when a youth-focused organization provides programming that touches on healing, emotional wellness, spirituality, or therapeutic language, should there be clearer oversight?

As of publication, there has been no public response seen from the owners or representatives of Girls Illuminated regarding the claims made by Laws. There is also no indication that any competent authority has issued a statement, opened an investigation, or determined that any unlawful activity has taken place.

For now, the matter remains a heated public discussion triggered by a social media post — but one that has placed renewed attention on child safety, spiritual practices, youth programming, and the still-active Obeah Act in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The responsible path forward may require facts, clarity, and calm engagement. If concerns exist, they should be raised with the appropriate authorities, parents, and programme organizers. At the same time, public commentary should avoid unverified conclusions or reputational harm before any official review is conducted.

What is clear is that Laws’ post has forced a sensitive national conversation into the open — one involving law, faith, culture, children, and the boundaries of acceptable practice in modern St. Kitts and Nevis.