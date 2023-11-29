St.Lucia Prime Minister Pierre to attend COP28

Castries, Saint Lucia- Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, currently serving as the spokesperson for climate change in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), is set to attend COP28, the 28th annual United Nations climate meeting, scheduled in Dubai, UAE. Prime Minister Pierre will attend COP28 from November 30 to December 5th, 2023.

COP, short for “Conference of the Parties,” convenes nations that committed to the original UN climate agreement in 1992. This summit holds immense significance as leaders gather to discuss strategies to limit and prepare for the imminent challenges of climate change.

The primary focus of COP28 is to uphold the collective commitment made in Paris in 2015, aiming to restrict long-term global temperature rises to 1.5°C. This target is paramount in mitigating the severe impacts of climate change, as emphasized by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) or the situation will worsen.

Although the rise in global temperature from pre-industrial times is now estimated to be between 1.1°C and 1.2°C, new forecasts suggest that temperatures could rise by 2.4°C to 2.7°C by the year 2100. As the window for accomplishing this objective is fast shrinking, the UN emphasizes the significance of maintaining the 1.5°C limit.

The Caribbean’s Small Island Development States (SIDS) are among the most vulnerable nations to the effects of climate change, and their situation will worsen if appropriate action is not taken. SIDS are severely threatened by flooding, sea level rise, changes in rainfall patterns, droughts, stronger storm surges, hurricanes, among others. The SIDS economy bears a heavy annual cost as a result of climate change. Every year, the cost of recovering from the devastation caused by extreme weather events like hurricanes and flash floods, rises.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre’s pivotal role as the spokesperson for climate change in CARICOM and leader of Saint Lucia underscores the region’s commitment to global climate action. The Prime Minister’s advocacy at COP28 aims to strengthen international cooperation in the pursuit of a sustainable and resilient future for all.

In the absence of Prime Minister Pierre, Hon Dr. Ernest Hiliare will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, and Youth Economy.

