BELMONT RESORTS LIMITED REBRAND ICONIC RESORT AT KITTITIAN HILL AS BELLE MONT SANCTUARY RESORT.

(THE VILLAGE, KITTITIAN HILL, ST KITTS) Belmont Resort Limited announces the launch of a new brand for the landmark property of the luxury lifestyle development Kittitian Hill, until now known as Belle Mont Farm. The new name, Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort, celebrates the unparalleled beauty of St. Kitts and the masterful integration of design, service and nature that offers discerning travelers an unforgettable, truly Kittitian experience.

“We are excited to unveil Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort as the crown jewel of Kittitian Hill,” said Eustace Guishard, General Manager of the iconic resort. “This stunning property embodies the very essence of St. Kitts, offering guests an unforgettable escape into a world of privacy, serenity, elegance, nature and island charm.”

Sanctuary is a broad encompassing word to describe the permeating presence of life force this place and space evokes. It speaks of a hospitality operation that welcomes the refined guest who appreciates genuine authenticity, values charm, elegance, and quiet luxury. These are the travelers for whom good food, good wine and good conversation are one of the best gifts of life. It’s evocative of a special place where to embrace nature and self.

“It will be a privilege for anyone who treasures living well to spend a little of their time on Earth with us”, remarked “Guish”, as General Manager is known within the luxury hospitality industry.

Beyond sustainability

Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort is also expanding on their role as stewards of St. Kitts’ emblematic and gifted place within Mount Liamuiga by adopting some of the precepts of permaculture which calls for the integration of the landscape, the produce from the surrounding farmlands and sea and honoring the cycles of nature.

Thus, the management seeks to fulfill this purpose by complementing their own land’s harvest with the herbs and produce from the communities’ farmers and the catch of the local fishermen.

“By sourcing ingredients directly from our local community, we’re not just ensuring the highest quality and freshness – we’re supporting the families who have farmed these lands for generations. In this way, we also will truly offer our guests a more intimate encounter with the flavours of St. Kitts ”, pointed out Mr. Guishard.

Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort, sits at 1,000 feet atop the 400-acre Kittitian Hill development. Its personal style of service, splendid West Indian inspired cottages and villas with private, reflective, infinity-edge pools, together with its expansive, stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, local flavours inspired cuisine, is the preferred resort for those who seek to enjoy a truly singular, upscale, Caribbean and world class experience. A new spa, Mangifera Wellbeing Spa, is slated to open in Spring 2024.

