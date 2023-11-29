“Know Your Rights” Campaign launched to Stop Gender Based Violence in Saint Lucia

Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia (November 28, 2023) – The “Know Your Rights” campaign to stop Gender Based Violence in Saint Lucia was officially launched during a press conference at the French Ambassador’s residence this morning. This nationwide communication campaign aims to raise awareness among the public, and more specifically among women and young girls in Saint Lucia, who are victims of violence. It is important for them to know their rights in connection with Saint Lucia’s enactment of the new section of the Domestic Violence Act of 2022, a progressive law designed to step up the fight against domestic violence and provide legal and safety support for survivors. In the midst of 16 days of activism, the campaign will run for 6 months until June 2024, using a variety of communication tools and media: billboards, information kits, debates on TV and radio programmes, social media, etc. The second highlight of the campaign will be International Women’s Rights Day on 8 March 2024. The Stop Gender-Based Violence in Saint Lucia project is a public initiative funded by the Republic of France through the French Embassy in Saint Lucia and was launched in May 2023. The project is carried out in close collaboration with the Ministry for the Public Service, Home Affairs, Labour and Gender Affairs and in particular the Gender Department. The main objective of this project is to strengthen the capacities of the Saint Lucia state and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), in their fight against Domestic Violence. Domestic violence holds a significant societal stigma in Saint Lucia, leading victims to hesitate reporting abuse by their close partners or family members. Violence against women is not to be taken lightly in the Caribbean: According to UN Women, almost one in two women have experienced at least one form of violence in her lifetime in the region and almost half of Caribbean women (46%) have experienced at least one form of intimate partner violence. Worldwide, the figure is 30%.

This initiative presents a chance to spotlight the various avenues accessible to victims, including shelters, a national hotline, formal complaints, restraining orders, legal assistance via legal aid, psychosocial support provided by CSOs and additional resources. Gender-based violence is a violation of human rights and a significant barrier to achieving gender equality. France, as a proponent of human rights and gender equality, recognizes the importance of addressing this issue. By supporting projects to combat gender-based violence, the French Embassy contributes to the global effort to create safer and more equal societies for all individuals, regardless of their gender. Currently, France stands as the foremost global financier of feminist organizations. President Macron’s announcement in 2019 introduced the Support Fund for Feminist Organizations, which is set to receive €250 million over a span of 5 years starting from 2023. =##END##=