PM Drew Urges Canadian Nationals to Invest in Sustainable Future for St. Kitts and Nevis at Pre-Independence Gala









Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2023 (PMO) – On Sunday, September 10, 2023, the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, delivered a keynote address at the 40th Anniversary Pre-independence Celebration Cultural Extravaganza organized by the St. Kitts and Nevis Association of Toronto, in Ontario, Canada.



During his speech, Prime Minister Drew expressed heartfelt gratitude to the attendees for their invaluable contributions to national development, acknowledging the significant impact made on the lives of nationals locally and within the diaspora.



Prime Minister Drew emphasized the pressing need to bolster resilience in the face of the imminent threat posed by climate change. Dr. Drew outlined a comprehensive strategy that encompasses a reduction in our reliance on fossil fuels, a transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal power, as well as the construction of sturdier, more resilient homes and institutions capable of withstanding natural disasters.



The overarching theme of this year’s independence celebrations, “Growing Sustainably, Developing Maturely, Building Resiliency: Independence 40”, underscores the Government’s commitment to establishing a sustainable island state in the short to medium term. This vision aligns with the United Nations’ Agenda for Sustainable Development, aiming to achieve comprehensive growth across all dimensions by the year 2030.###

