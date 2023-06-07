St. Kitts partners with Canadian wedding expert Alison McGill

Post date: Jun 7 2023

By: TravelweekShare

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is going all in for love with a new strategic partnership with Canadian romance expert and influencer Alison McGill.

Considered one of Canada’s leading authorities in the romance industry, McGill is an award-winning writer, creative producer, media personality and brand strategist, and also served as the editor of ‘Weddingbells’ magazine for 19 years. In 2021 she launched the podcast ‘Aisle Sea,’ selected by ‘Brides’ as one of the “12 Best Wedding Podcasts,” and is now the in-house wedding expert and columnist for ‘The Kit,’ a popular women’s lifestyle site.

The partnership will kick off this month with a three-part sponsored series on McGill’s podcast. Episodes will air on June 15, 22 and 29 and will feature guest experts who’ll provide advice on planning a wedding or honeymoon in St. Kitts. Further content-sharing opportunities will occur throughout the year, including on social media channels and via and educational series targeting travel agents and wedding planners. McGill will also be featured as a guest speaker and participate in a number of other PR initiatives in 2023.

“The romance market is one of the fastest growing sectors coming out of the pandemic, and as such we are laser-focused on securing key strategic partnerships that help us amplify the message that St. Kitts offers a truly unique romance experience,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Alison McGill is Canada’s most trusted expert on weddings, honeymoons and romance experiences. We are excited to tap into her network to widen our share of voice, work collectively to build top-of-mind awareness, and target couples seeking an experiential travel destination like St. Kitts.”

McGill added: “As a destination, St. Kitts is at the vanguard of romance storytelling. From the dynamic story content to the stunning imagery that draws you into the narrative on their website VisitStKitts.com, to the multi-channel outreach that will be a part of this partnership in Canada, I am thrilled to collaborate with them. The messaging truly reflects the evolving interests of today’s couples and a desire to have more fulfilling and immersive experiences when travelling. With its adventurous activities, dramatic landscapes, rich history and warm, welcoming vibe, it is the kind of place modern couples are seeking – where they can dive into the culture, discover something new and create lifelong memories.”

Travellers heading to St. Kitts must complete the online Immigration and Customs ED Form before arrival. Upon completion, they will receive a receipt with a QR code that they must present upon arrival in St. Kitts. The QR code can be printed or scanned directly from their phone.

For more information about travel to St. Kitts go to www.visitstkitts.com.