Rico Browne receives Saint Kitts and Nevis call-up

7 June 2023

Rico Browne has been called up by Saint Kitts and Nevis for their CONCACAF Gold Cup matches.

Blues’ defender will be hoping to help the Sugar Boyz reach the finals tournament which begins later this month and is being hosted by Canada and the United States of America.

Saint Kitts and Nevis will undertake a training camp before facing Curacao in a preliminary match on Saturday 17 June, kick-off 2am, at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium.

If victorious, they will face the winner of French Guyana versus Sint Maarten on Wednesday 21 June, kick-off 2am, again in Fort Lauderdale. This game will be for a place in the 16-team Gold Cup tournament which begins later in June.

19-year-old Rico Browne also captained the Under-21s on occasion last term.

Browne enjoyed a strong season for Steve Spooner’s Under-21s, making 27 appearances of which 21 came in the Professional Development League.

Congratulations, Rico!

