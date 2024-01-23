St. Kitts & Nevis Robotics Association Welcomes Ms. Malyka Howell as New Ambassador

In a significant stride towards advancing its mission and strengthening its global presence, the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) proudly announces the appointment of Ms. Malyka Howell as its new Ambassador. This prestigious role signifies the Association’s commitment to forging meaningful relationships, boosting visibility, and championing its mission on both national and international platforms.

As the Ambassador for the SKNRA, Ms. Howell will play a pivotal role in representing the association at various events and functions, emerging as the face and voice of this dynamic organization. Her charismatic presence and exceptional communication skills uniquely position her for this role, promising to enhance the association’s profile and attract new opportunities and partnerships.

Ms. Howell’s passion for robotics and technology is evident, and her ability to engage and inspire aligns seamlessly with the SKNRA’s goals. Her background in public relations and extensive experience in advocacy work further solidify her as a key figure in promoting the association’s initiatives. Her responsibilities will extend to engaging with the community, stakeholders, and potential partners to foster understanding and support for the SKNRA’s programs.

We invite our esteemed members, dedicated supporters, and the broader public to join us in extending a warm welcome to Ms. Malyka Howell. Her dynamic approach and unwavering dedication to the field of robotics and technology will undoubtedly play a crucial role in carrying forward the mission of the SKNRA with vigor and enthusiasm.

On behalf of the SKNRA, we express our heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Howell for accepting this influential role. We have full confidence that her contributions will significantly bolster our efforts in making a profound impact in the field of robotics and technology, both locally and on the global stage. As we embark on this exciting journey with Ms. Howell as our Ambassador, the SKNRA looks forward to reaching new heights and making lasting strides in the world of robotics and technology.