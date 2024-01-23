BVI Ports Authority Celebrates Remarkable Surge in Cruise Passenger Arrivals: A Record-Breaking 110% Increase in 2023

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 22 January 2024 – The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking achievement in its maritime operations, with manifested cruise passenger arrivals soaring to an impressive 720,392 in 2023. This marks a remarkable surge of 110% compared to the previous year and surpasses the highest recorded arrivals in 2016 at 699,105.

In a strategic expansion of operations, the BVIPA not only witnessed a substantial increase in cruise ship arrivals at the main cruise pier in Road Harbour, Tortola, but also experienced a notable rise in calls to the sister islands. The surge included visits from smaller, luxury cruise vessels and new cruise lines, showcasing the diversified capabilities of the Harbours and Ports and the overall allure of the BVI archipelago.

Throughout 2023, the BVIPA handled a total of 354 cruise calls, with 232 taking place at the Cruise Pier, compared to 2022’s total of 263 calls. Additionally, 122 anchorage calls were recorded across the Territory, further highlighting the efficiency of BVI’s port facilities.

Minister of Communication and Work responsible for Ports, Honourable Kye Rymer, emphasized that this achievement goes beyond economic benefits, solidifying the Territory’s status as a dependable and appealing port regionally and globally. The success is attributed to the collaborative efforts with key partners like the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and ongoing reinforcement of ties with cruise industry partners.

Akeem Pickering, Managing Director of the BVIPA, expressed appreciation for the collective efforts that contributed to this accomplishment. He stated, “The record-breaking cruise passenger arrivals in 2023 demonstrate the BVI Ports Authority’s commitment to operational excellence, maritime efficiency, and strategic collaboration with local and international cruise stakeholders.”

Looking ahead, the BVI Ports Authority aims to build on this success, enhancing maritime operations and solidifying its reputation as a premier cruise port facility in the Caribbean and beyond. The achievement stands as a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and strategic collaborations that define the BVIPA’s approach to managing cruise vessel arrivals, docking, and departures.

About the British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA)

The BVIPA is the managing authority for all official Sea Ports within the British Virgin Islands, inclusive of the 60ft wide, 1,312 ft. long cruise pier that can berth ships up to a maximum tonnage of 180,000 GRT. Responsible for the safe arrival of seafaring passengers, as well as the reception, handling, and security of cargo and sea-based trade, the BVIPA plays a crucial role in the maritime landscape of the British Virgin Islands.