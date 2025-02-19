“Fed Up!”: Sandy Point Primary School Female Teachers Demand Urgent Action on Bathroom Crisis

Sandy Point, St. Kitts – Female teachers at Sandy Point Primary School are raising alarm over deplorable and unhygienic conditions due to a single, inadequate bathroom facility shared by approximately 25 staff members. The teachers are now calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Minister of Public Infrastructure Hon. Konris Maynard to urgently address the situation.

In a desperate plea shared with our newsroom, a whistleblower teacher detailed the daily challenges:

“I am a teacher at Sandy Point Primary… at present, we have about 25 females who work on the compound using one bathroom. This is not good at all. During the day, we have to line up at times to take turns. This is not good, neither hygienically or otherwise. The HT reported it numerous times, and nothing is being done. It has been this way for over two years now. I’m asking for the Minister and the Ministry to please fix this. We are fed up!”

Teachers have reportedly raised the issue multiple times, but no substantial action has been taken. The prolonged lack of basic sanitation facilities has left many staff members feeling frustrated, neglected, and unheard.

The educators emphasize the urgent need for swift intervention to improve hygiene and dignity in the workplace. As this issue gains public attention, all eyes are now on the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to take immediate steps to resolve the matter.

