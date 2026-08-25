ST. KITTS-NEVIS’ DENAULA LAPLACE AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS 2026 CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIP

Foreign Service Officer and former CARICOM Youth Ambassador to pursue postgraduate studies in Public Relations and Strategic Communication in the United Kingdom

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 25, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating another major academic and professional achievement as Foreign Service Officer Denaula Laplace has been named a 2026 Chevening Scholar, earning one of the United Kingdom’s highly regarded international scholarships.

Laplace is expected to pursue postgraduate studies in Public Relations and Strategic Communication at City St George’s, University of London, adding another major chapter to a career already shaped by diplomacy, youth leadership, writing and regional engagement.

The Sandy Point native currently serves as a Foreign Service Officer within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, a position she has held since 2018.

And her journey has been building for years.

Laplace previously emerged successfully from a competitive selection process to serve as the Federation’s female CARICOM Youth Ambassador, taking on responsibility for representing young people at the regional level and promoting greater understanding of Caribbean integration.

At the time, she made clear that the role was about more than a title.

«“Regional Integration is of high importance in my daily life, as I understand the greatness we can achieve when we work as one,” Laplace stated during her appointment to the youth ambassador programme.»

She also spoke about using the opportunity to deepen her understanding of regional affairs, broaden her professional experience and connect with other young Caribbean leaders.

Laplace’s academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Science degree in International Relations and Affairs from The University of the West Indies, Mona, following earlier studies in Humanities at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

Her professional interests stretch beyond diplomacy.

She has previously worked as a freelance writer for the St. Kitts-Nevis Visitor Magazine, contributing to creative direction and written content, while her personal interests have included literature, wellness, youth development and sustainable development advocacy.

She has also served in leadership with IMPACT, a youth-focused non-governmental organisation established to increase awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals among young people across the Federation.

The Chevening Scholarship represents a significant next step.

Chevening scholars are selected for their leadership potential, academic capability and commitment to creating positive impact in their home countries. For Laplace, the opportunity to specialise in public relations and strategic communication could further strengthen the communications and diplomatic expertise she brings to public service.

Her selection also places another young professional from St. Kitts and Nevis on a prestigious international academic platform.

From Sandy Point to regional youth advocacy. From the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to postgraduate study in London.

Denaula Laplace continues to rise — carrying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis with her.

Congratulations, Denaula Laplace — 2026 Chevening Scholar.