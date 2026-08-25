KIM COLLINS DAY 2026: THE TIME HAS COME TO KNIGHT KIM COLLINS AND NAME HIM A NATIONAL HERO

At 50, the sprint legend’s extraordinary record has already written St. Kitts and Nevis into global sporting history. On Kim Collins Day, Times Caribbean asks: what greater sporting service to the nation must anyone render?

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 25, 2026 (Times Caribbean) — There are athletes who win races.

There are athletes who win medals.

And then there are those rare national figures whose names become permanently intertwined with the identity of their country.

Kim Collins is one of them.

Today, August 25, St. Kitts and Nevis again observes Kim Collins Day, commemorating the extraordinary Kittitian sprinter whose victory in the men’s 100 metres at the 2003 World Championships in Paris transformed a young man from Ogee’s into a world champion — and placed one of the world’s smallest sovereign states at the very summit of international athletics.

Twenty-three years later, the question deserves to be asked loudly and seriously:

IS IT TIME FOR SIR KIM COLLINS — AND THE RIGHT EXCELLENT KIM COLLINS, NATIONAL HERO?

Times Caribbean believes the national conversation is more than justified.

Not because of sentiment.

Because of the record.

World Athletics officially lists Collins as a World Champion, two-time World Indoor Championships silver medallist, four-time World Championships bronze medallist and Commonwealth Games champion. His 100-metre national record stands at a remarkable 9.93 seconds, achieved on May 29, 2016.

And he did that at 40 years old.

That performance made Collins the first man over 40 to legally break the 10-second barrier in the 100 metres — an astonishing demonstration of longevity in an event where fractions of a second separate greatness from history.

But Kim Collins’ case goes far beyond one time on a stopwatch.

HE MADE HISTORY BEFORE THE WORLD REALLY KNEW ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Collins became the first athlete from St. Kitts and Nevis to reach an Olympic 100-metre final.

Then came 2001.

A World Championships medal.

Then 2002.

Commonwealth Games 100-metre gold.

And then came August 25, 2003.

Paris.

The World Championships.

The biggest 100-metre race of the year.

Kim Collins crossed the line in 10.07 seconds and became world champion.

Think about that.

A nation with a population smaller than many international cities suddenly had the fastest man at the World Championships.

The flag of St. Kitts and Nevis was being carried onto one of sport’s biggest stages by a man whose performance demanded that the athletics world learn the name of his homeland.

World Athletics described Collins as the first Caribbean athlete to win the men’s 100 metres at the World Championships.

That alone is sporting immortality.

FIVE OLYMPIC GAMES. DECADES OF EXCELLENCE.

Collins represented St. Kitts and Nevis at the Olympic Games in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2016.

Five Olympic appearances.

Across generations.

He reached Olympic finals, World Championship finals and podiums, raced against the greatest sprinters of his era, and continued competing internationally long after most elite sprinters had retired.

His achievements also helped open the door psychologically for generations of young Kittitian and Nevisian athletes who could now look at international athletics and say:

Somebody from here did it.

That matters.

Representation matters.

National confidence matters.

And legacy matters.

THE 2011 RELAY BRONZE WAS BIGGER THAN ONE MAN

Even after becoming an individual world champion, Collins continued producing historic moments for the Federation.

At the 2011 World Championships, he won bronze in the men’s 100 metres. Then Collins joined Jason Rogers, Antoine Adams and Brijesh Lawrence in securing World Championship bronze in the 4×100-metre relay.

It was another extraordinary moment for St. Kitts and Nevis.

At the 2011 Pan American Games, Collins also earned the Federation’s first Pan American Games medal in athletics with silver in the 100 metres.

His career became a catalogue of national firsts.

First Olympic finalist.

First World Championship medal.

First individual World Champion.

Commonwealth champion.

National record holder.

Sub-10 sprinter beyond age 40.

And one of the most internationally recognisable sporting names St. Kitts and Nevis has ever produced.

THE WORLD IS STILL RECOGNISING HIM

And the recognition did not end with retirement.

In March 2026, Collins and football legend Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs were recognised during the Organisation of American States’ Inter-American Week of People of African Descent in Washington, D.C.

Their achievements were featured in the exhibition “Outstanding Athletes of African Descent in the Hemisphere” at the Hall of the Americas on March 27.

The hemisphere is still saluting Kim Collins.

Perhaps his homeland should now consider whether the country’s highest levels of recognition should fully reflect the magnitude of what he achieved.

THE NATIONAL HERO TEST

This is where the discussion becomes especially compelling.

Under the National Honours Act of St. Christopher and Nevis, the Order of National Hero may be awarded to a citizen who has rendered “distinguished and outstanding service to the Nation.”

Read those words again.

Distinguished.

Outstanding.

Service to the Nation.

Does Kim Collins’ career satisfy that standard?

That is ultimately a matter for the legally established national honours process. But his record presents an exceptionally strong case for public consideration.

The law also allows any person or organisation to submit a citizen’s nomination for consideration for the Order of National Hero.

So this does not have to remain merely a social-media debate.

There is a formal national honours mechanism.

HE HAS ALREADY BEEN HONOURED — BUT LEGACY CAN HAVE LEVELS

St. Kitts and Nevis has certainly celebrated Collins before.

August 25 was officially declared Kim Collins Day following his historic 2003 World Championship triumph. His name was also placed on the Kim Collins Highway, and other tributes have recognised his enormous contribution to national sport.

Those honours matter.

But Kim Collins’ career has only become more remarkable with the passage of time.

He did something virtually unimaginable for a country the size of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He stood on the starting line against athletes emerging from nations with enormous populations, vast sporting systems, major sponsorship structures and deep pools of elite talent.

And he beat them.

Not once in an obscure competition.

On the world stage.

KNIGHT HIM. CONSIDER HIM FOR NATIONAL HERO.

A knighthood would be a fitting recognition of a sporting ambassador whose name has carried St. Kitts and Nevis around the globe for decades.

And elevation to the Order of National Hero deserves serious national consideration through the proper constitutional and honours process.

This is not about diminishing anyone who already holds the country’s highest honour.

It is about recognising that nation-building does not happen only inside Parliament, government ministries or political movements.

A nation can be built on a track.

It can be built when a young boy watches his flag rise at a World Championship.

It can be built when international commentators repeat the words “St. Kitts and Nevis” because one of its sons has just outrun the world.

Kim Collins did that.

Again and again.

AUGUST 25 IS MORE THAN A DATE

Kim Collins Day should therefore be more than an annual congratulatory post.

It should be an opportunity to teach his story in schools.

To preserve his memorabilia.

To document his career properly.

To expose young athletes to the discipline behind his longevity.

And perhaps now, at age 50 and 23 years after that unforgettable night in Paris, to begin a serious national conversation about the highest recognition his country can give him.

Because long after the cheers faded, the medals remained.

The records remained.

The history remained.

And the name remains.

KIM COLLINS.

World Champion.

Olympian.

Record breaker.

National ambassador.

A son of St. Kitts and Nevis whose spikes carried the Federation’s flag into stadiums across the planet.

On Kim Collins Day 2026, Times Caribbean salutes one of the greatest sporting figures the Federation has ever produced.

And perhaps the next time the nation formally honours him, the words before his name should finally reflect the magnitude of the legacy behind it:

SIR KIM COLLINS.

THE RIGHT EXCELLENT KIM COLLINS, NATIONAL HERO OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS.

The record has already made the case. History is waiting on the country.