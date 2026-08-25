JAMAICA’S RICARDO HUNTER NAMED 2026 COMMONWEALTH SCHOLAR, SET FOR UNIVERSITY OF BATH

JDF Coast Guard officer to pursue MSc in Innovation and Technology Management in the United Kingdom

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — Jamaica is celebrating another major academic achievement as Ricardo Hunter, an officer in the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard, has been named a 2026 Commonwealth Scholar.

Hunter, whose professional background spans mechanical and marine engineering, will travel to the United Kingdom to pursue an MSc in Innovation and Technology Management at the University of Bath.

It is another proud moment for Jamaica.

A First Class Honours graduate of the University of Technology, Jamaica, Hunter has already built an impressive career within the JDF. He currently serves as Ship Executive Officer as well as Second-in-Command of the Marine Engineering Workshop and Flotilla Command.

His Commonwealth Scholarship will now give him an opportunity to deepen his expertise at the intersection of engineering, innovation, technology and management.

And his plans extend well beyond earning another qualification.

According to information shared in announcing his selection, Hunter intends to return to Jamaica and apply his training within the Jamaica Defence Force and the wider public sector, with particular focus on strengthening defence innovation, maritime security and technology-driven solutions.

The achievement highlights the growing role of young Caribbean professionals in using advanced education to tackle practical national and regional challenges.

The Commonwealth Scholarship programme supports talented individuals from across the Commonwealth to undertake postgraduate study in the United Kingdom, with an emphasis on development impact and leadership.

For Hunter, the journey to the University of Bath represents both personal advancement and an opportunity to bring new knowledge home.

Congratulations to Ricardo Hunter on being selected as a 2026 Commonwealth Scholar and on representing Jamaica on the international academic stage. 🇯🇲🇬🇧

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