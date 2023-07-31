St. Kitts Netball Team To Celebrate Glorious Milestone Anniversaries

BASSETERRE (31st July, 2023): Plans have officially rolled out to commemorate the momentous 50th anniversary of the St. Kitts Netball Team’s triumphant victory in the Caribbean Netball Championships of 1973. Additionally, the celebrations will extend to honor the 45th anniversary of the team’s remarkable win in the Caribbean Netball Championships of 1978.



Under the theme “Acknowledge, Aspire, Act” the Organizing Committee has meticulously planned a week of engaging activities to celebrate this glorious journey. From August 13 – 19, 2023, the line-up includes a Church Service, Community Outreach, Fun Day, Nostalgic Walk, Launch of the Primary Schools Netball Championships, and a Gala.



Kamilah Lawrence, PRO of the Organizing Committee, shared her excitement: “The 50th and 45th anniversaries of our netball team’s victories are a testament to the indomitable spirit and dedication of our netball team. We are thrilled to honor their legacy with a week filled with joy, celebration and a deep sense of pride in our netball heritage. Now, it’s time to honor the legacy of these phenomenal netball teams at this significant milestone and inspire future generations to dream of achieving such unforgettable moments.



In 1973, St. Kitts etched its name in history, claiming the Caribbean netball title for the very first time. The 1978 triumph added another shining jewel to the crown of our netball legacy.



It was also announce that members of the netball teams residing overseas are expected to be on the island to be a part of the festivities, adding even more excitement and significance to the celebrations.



For more information, please contact Kamilah Lawrence, PRO at 869663500 or visit the Committee’s facebook page: St. Kitts – Caribbean Netball Legends