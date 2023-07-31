St. Kitts Mourns the Loss of Iconic Business and Sports Stalwart, Ian Slack: A True Inspiration Remembered”

In the heart of St. Kitts, the close-knit business and sports community is shrouded in grief as it mourns the passing of a true icon, Ian Slack. With a heavy heart, they bid farewell to a man whose impact on the island and its people is immeasurable.

For over four decades, Ian Slack served as the dedicated and visionary General Manager of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, leaving an indelible mark on the local business landscape. His leadership and commitment were instrumental in making the company a cornerstone of the island’s economy, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of entrepreneurs to come.

Beyond the boardroom, Ian Slack’s passion extended to the world of sports, where he achieved greatness as the 21st OECS Bridge Tournament champion alongside his esteemed partner, Dr. Laughton Richardson. Their partnership exemplified teamwork, strategy, and sportsmanship, capturing the hearts of enthusiasts both locally and regionally.

At the age of 84, Ian Slack’s time with us has come to an end, but his spirit will forever resonate within the hearts of all those who had the privilege to know him. A man of integrity, humility, and kindness, he leaves behind a community enriched by his generosity and support.

As the island unites to celebrate the life of this beloved stalwart, they find solace in the cherished memories and invaluable lessons he imparted. Ian Slack’s departure is a monumental loss, but his contributions and achievements will serve as an enduring source of inspiration, reminding us all to work hard, and give back to the community we hold dear.