ST. KITTS–NEVIS PASSPORT HOLDER PLACED ON POWERFUL U.S. SANCTIONS LIST AS CHARLESTOWN COMPANY IS SWEPT INTO IRAN FINANCIAL CRACKDOWN



Iranian financier Ali Ansari and locally registered Smart Global Limited face sweeping restrictions—triggering urgent questions about citizenship screening, corporate oversight and the Federation’s international reputation



By Times Caribbean Global News Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. | BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 11, 2026

A thunderous international sanctions development has placed Saint Kitts and Nevis directly under the global financial microscope, after the United States Treasury officially listed an Iranian businessman as holding Saint Kitts and Nevis nationality and identified a company registered in Charlestown, Nevis, as part of an alleged international financial network connected to senior Iranian interests.

The United States Office of Foreign Assets Control, known as OFAC, added Ali Ansari, a Dubai-based Iranian businessman and former banker, to its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List on July 10. The official entry identifies Ansari as an Iranian national with alternate nationalities of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Cyprus, and records a Saint Kitts and Nevis passport issued in his name. �

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At the same time, OFAC designated Smart Global Limited, formerly known as Ziba Leisure Limited, describing it as a holding company established in 2011 and registered in Charlestown, Saint Kitts and Nevis. The official listing identifies the company by registration number C39335 and links it directly to Ansari. �

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This is not a minor administrative entry buried in foreign paperwork. It is a blaring reputational alarm for a small Caribbean nation whose citizenship programme and financial-services sector have already been subjected to intense scrutiny by powerful international partners.

U.S. Treasury makes explosive allegations

The U.S. Treasury alleges that Ansari operated a sprawling network of properties, companies and financial holdings that benefited Iran’s leadership and other senior figures. It accused him of diverting publicly funded wealth into overseas commercial and real-estate investments while using numerous companies and bank accounts across several jurisdictions. These remain allegations made by the U.S. government through its sanctions process; the documents do not announce a criminal conviction. �

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According to Treasury, Smart Global Limited served as a central holding structure through which millions of dollars in investments were accumulated across Germany, Luxembourg, Spain, Britain, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates and other locations. The department alleged that some interests held in Ansari’s name were ultimately maintained for the benefit of Iranian leaders, their families and affiliated elites. �

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Reuters reported that Ansari was among 14 individuals and entities targeted in the latest American measures against Iran-related financial networks. The action also covered three Iranian exchange houses and companies based in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates that U.S. authorities allege helped move substantial sums for sanctioned Iranian institutions. �

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Assets blocked, transactions restricted

The designation means that property and financial interests belonging to the listed persons or entities that are located in the United States—or controlled by American persons—are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.

Companies owned 50 per cent or more by designated persons may also be treated as blocked. U.S. persons are generally prohibited from conducting transactions involving those assets without special authorization, while foreign persons can face serious exposure if they cause American institutions to breach the restrictions. �

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OFAC simultaneously issued General Licence Y, permitting a limited wind-down period for certain transactions involving Smart Global Limited. The licence does not remove the company from the sanctions list; it provides restricted authorization for eligible parties to disengage from existing arrangements. �

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The questions Basseterre can no longer dodge

The official record does not disclose when Ansari obtained Saint Kitts and Nevis nationality, under which legal route it was granted, or which administration approved it. It would therefore be irresponsible to claim without official confirmation that the nationality was obtained through the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

But that absence of information is precisely why the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis must urgently address the nation.

When was the citizenship approved?

Was it obtained through investment, naturalisation, marriage or another lawful pathway?

What international due-diligence checks were performed at the time?

Was the citizenship reviewed after Britain sanctioned Ansari in October 2025?

Does his Saint Kitts and Nevis passport remain valid?

Has any revocation, suspension or formal investigation commenced?

What monitoring was conducted on Smart Global Limited and its declared beneficial ownership after its incorporation in Charlestown in 2011?

Did local regulatory authorities know that the company allegedly sat at the centre of a multinational property structure worth hundreds of millions?

These are not partisan questions. They are unavoidable questions of national security, financial credibility, diplomatic trust and the integrity of the Saint Kitts and Nevis passport.

Warning signs were already flashing

Britain announced sanctions against Ansari in October 2025, accusing him of financially supporting activities connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The British action included an asset freeze and travel restrictions. �

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Months later, the Financial Times reported that Ansari held passports from Iran, Cyprus and Saint Kitts and Nevis and had assembled a European property portfolio estimated at approximately €400 million through a complex network of companies linked ultimately to Smart Global Limited. The reported assets included hotels, commercial properties and luxury real estate across several European jurisdictions. �

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Ansari’s lawyer previously told the Financial Times that his client strongly denied having any financial relationship with the Revolutionary Guard and intended to challenge Britain’s sanctions decision. The U.S. Treasury announcement and Reuters report reviewed for this article did not include a new response from Ansari to the American designation. �

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That timeline raises an uncomfortable question: After Britain acted in 2025 and international reporting publicly connected Ansari to a Saint Kitts and Nevis passport and a Nevis-registered company, what action—if any—did the Federation’s authorities take?

Silence is no longer an acceptable strategy.

A passport cannot become a shield of convenience

Saint Kitts and Nevis has repeatedly assured international partners that its citizenship and financial systems are protected by rigorous screening, continuous monitoring and strengthened safeguards. Those assurances will now be measured against the cold, unforgiving reality of an official U.S. sanctions notice carrying the Federation’s name.

The Government must establish whether the relevant institutions performed their duties, whether earlier warning signs were investigated and whether the country’s laws provide adequate powers to respond when a citizen becomes subject to major international sanctions.

The presence of one individual on a foreign sanctions list does not condemn an entire nation or programme. But failure to respond transparently can transform an individual case into a national credibility crisis.

Saint Kitts and Nevis cannot demand international confidence while withholding basic answers from its own citizens. It cannot market the strength of its passport while appearing reluctant to explain who received it, how they were vetted and what happens when serious foreign findings later emerge.

The world is watching. Correspondent banks are watching. Visa partners are watching. International regulators are watching.

Basseterre must now speak—clearly, fully and without delay.

Times Caribbean will update this developing story when the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Citizenship by Investment Unit, the Financial Services Regulatory Commission or representatives of Ali Ansari issue formal responses.