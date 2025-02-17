ST.KITTS AUTHOR NYOKA GUMBS DISCUSSES HERITAGE AND RESILIENCE IN NEW FINANCIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (Monday 10th February 2025) – In an exclusive interview with Labour Spokesman journalist Precious Mills, Nyoka Gumbs, a St. Kitts and Nevis native turned author, shared insights on the inspiration behind her new book, The Day After the Unemployment Runs Out: A Survival Guide for Those Facing Financial Hardship. Gumbs, a trained architect now residing in New York, hopes her book will empower Kittitians and Nevisians facing financial difficulties.

Her two-part book launch was held on Saturday, 1st February 2025, with a morning session at El Fredo’s Restaurant in Newtown and an afternoon gathering at the McKnight Community Centre. The local response was strong, with over 45 copies sold.

A Heritage of Strength and Resilience

During the interview, Gumbs explained how her heritage played a significant role in shaping the book’s message of resilience. “For my SKN readers, I want them to think about what in our culture makes us easier to recover,” she shared. “I’ve always been amazed at how gutsy, bold, and courageous we are as a nation.”

Gumbs encouraged readers to reflect on their roots, stating that understanding and embracing their cultural heritage could provide the mental strength needed to overcome financial hardship. She stressed the importance of community and empathy in difficult times. “Resort to your community, help each other, pool resources,” she said. “The help is here. Create an empathetic environment so that people know they are not alone.”

Practical Tips for Financial Hardship

The book is designed as a guide for anyone experiencing financial instability. “There’s a lot of practical tips in the book,” Gumbs said, emphasizing the connection between mental health and financial resilience. “Make sure your mental health stays intact because you can’t separate the two.”

She urged readers not to internalize unemployment or financial challenges as personal failures. “Sometimes it’s just the circumstances of the world or the country. Be flexible and humble. You might find a new path professionally that you hadn’t considered before.”

Gumbs also highlighted the importance of community resources, encouraging readers to lean on each other during tough times. “Lean on me as part of the community and the resources that I’ve given you,” she said, reinforcing the book’s message of collective resilience.

With this guide, Gumbs aims to inspire and empower her fellow citizens to see financial hardship as a temporary hurdle that can be overcome with the right mindset and support system.