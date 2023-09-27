St. Kitts and Nevis UN Ambassador Declares Strike Amidst Controversy

**

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency Ambassador Nerys Chiverton-Dockery, has announced an indefinite strike from her diplomatic duties. This unprecedented move comes after a series of cryptic and emotionally charged posts on her social media accounts.

Ambassador Chiverton-Dockery’s posts have ignited a wave of speculation and concern within the diplomatic community. In one statement, she firmly asserts her strike, linking it to a pursuit of justice. Another post suggests internal strife within her own political party, citing it as the gravest form of character defamation. Most notably, she challenges to face the Public Service Commission, a move that signals a potential escalation of the matter.

The absence of an official statement from the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has further fueled speculation. The international community watches closely, awaiting clarity on this unprecedented situation. As the story unfolds, it raises questions about the underlying circumstances and potential ramifications for St. Kitts and Nevis’ diplomatic relations on the global stage. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.