Nevisian Author Sharmyn Powell Celebrates Official Launch of Inspirational New Book, Chasing Horizons: Why the Road to Success Never Ends

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Accomplished fintech leader, central banking professional, and author Sharmyn M. Powell has celebrated the official launch of her powerful new book, Chasing Horizons: Why the Road to Success Never Ends, marking another major milestone in a journey defined by resilience, leadership, reinvention, and purpose.

The launch party brought together supporters, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate Powell’s latest literary achievement and the inspiring message behind the book. Described as a compelling guide for anyone seeking growth beyond personal, professional, or geographic limitations, Chasing Horizons encourages readers to believe that their origins do not define their destiny.

In the book, Powell draws on her deep experience in central banking, risk management, fintech, and leadership to present an authentic and practical framework for people determined to move beyond fear, doubt, and limitation. With more than 25 years of central banking experience, including leadership involvement in the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s groundbreaking DCash pilot project, Powell brings a uniquely Caribbean and global perspective to the conversation on success, resilience, and transformation.

Chasing Horizons speaks directly to entrepreneurs, mid-career professionals, emerging leaders, and individuals seeking reinvention at any stage of life, including after age fifty. The book challenges readers to move away from the mindset of “reasons why it is not possible” and toward the powerful belief that “it can be done.”

Through real stories of vulnerability, courage, perseverance, and triumph, Powell highlights the importance of self-awareness, confidence, emotional discipline, and the ability to treat failure not as defeat, but as valuable data for recalibration. The book also draws inspiration from global achievers, including Olympic champions and creative visionaries, who transformed small beginnings into remarkable legacies.

Reflecting on the launch, Powell expressed appreciation for the encouragement and positive feedback she has received. She described the official release of Chasing Horizons as another important step in an incredible journey and encouraged readers to get their copies and join the movement of people determined to chase their own horizons.

“For those who have not yet purchased their copy of Chasing Horizons, now is the perfect time to join the journey,” Powell shared. “Delve into real stories that reflect moments of vulnerability, courage and triumph from those who dared to dream beyond their circumstances.”

Her message is clear: success is not reserved for a select few. It is available to anyone willing to persevere, learn, adapt, and continue pressing forward.

As a respected professional with credentials including BSc (Hons), FCCA, C. Dir, CICRA, CBCS, ACC, and recognition as a USA National Bestselling Author, Powell continues to inspire readers and professionals across the Caribbean and beyond.

The launch of Chasing Horizons: Why the Road to Success Never Ends is more than the release of a book. It is a celebration of ambition, growth, reinvention, and the powerful reminder that the road to success is not a final destination, but a lifelong journey of courage, purpose, and possibility.