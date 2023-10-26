St.Kitts and Nevis PM Dr. Terrance Drew continues to face scrutiny over Frequent Overseas Trips as he heads Off Island Again to Barbados

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is set to embark on yet another international journey, this time to Barbados, where he will be a featured speaker at the annual convention of Prime Minister Mia Motley’s Barbados Labour Party. However, this move has intensified existing criticisms of his frequent overseas trips.Since assuming office in August 2022, Dr. Drew has logged an unprecedented number of foreign engagements, surpassing any of his predecessors in a similar timeframe. This trend has raised concerns among citizens who question the tangible benefits and development that should be derived from these excursions.While some argue that international networking and exposure are crucial for a nation’s progress, others are urging a more focused approach on domestic issues. As the debate continues, the scrutiny over Dr. Drew’s extensive travels underscores the need for a balanced approach to governance that addresses both local and global concerns.