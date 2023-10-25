Ministry of Health Confirms Water Supply Interruption at JNF Hospital !

Basseterre, St. Kitts, (October 25, 2023)— Earlier today, TimesCaribbeanOnline reported a concerning disruption in the water supply at the JNF General Hospital. The incident raised questions about the management of critical infrastructure and healthcare in the federation.During the morning hours of Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the hospital experienced an unexpected interruption in its water supply, lasting from approximately 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. This was attributed to a procedural fault arising from routine maintenance efforts.Prompt action was taken by the hospital staff, resulting in the swift restoration of the water supply. Hospital operations have returned to normal, with patient care remaining unaffected.The Ministry of Health extends its gratitude to the collaborative efforts of the Public Works Department and the Water Department, who played a vital role in resolving the issue with minimal disruption to patient care and hospital functions.While the incident has been successfully addressed, the Ministry acknowledges the need for preventive measures. A comprehensive review of maintenance procedures is underway to ensure system reliability and prevent future incidents.This incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of efficient management in safeguarding public health infrastructure. The Ministry remains committed to upholding the highest standards of care for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.