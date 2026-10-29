ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ OWN DR. JANELLE CLAY MAKING A GLOBAL IMPACT! — DISTINGUISHED EDUCATION RESEARCHER EARNS MAJOR RECOGNITION FOR TRANSFORMING STUDENT SUCCESS IN THE UNITED STATES!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SPECIAL FEATURE | CARIBBEAN EXCELLENCE

FROM CARIBBEAN ROOTS TO AMERICAN ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE! — PhD SCHOLAR, AWARD-WINNING RESEARCHER AND ACHIEVE ATLANTA SENIOR MANAGER DR. JANELLE CLAY CONTINUES TO INSPIRE THROUGH EDUCATION, RESEARCH AND LEADERSHIP!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | October 29, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS — Another outstanding daughter of the Federation is making her mark internationally, demonstrating that the talent, determination and intellectual excellence of St. Kitts and Nevis continue to reach far beyond the shores of our twin-island nation.

Dr. Janelle Clay, PhD, a distinguished St. Kitts and Nevis national, is earning recognition in the United States for her contributions to educational research, policy analysis and student achievement.

Currently serving as Senior Manager of Research and Evaluation at Achieve Atlanta, Dr. Clay is helping shape how educational programmes are assessed, strengthened and delivered to students pursuing higher education.

And her work is attracting attention.

In a recent professional spotlight, Achieve Atlanta President Cheryl Watson-Harris publicly celebrated Dr. Clay’s contributions, highlighting her expertise in research, statistical modelling and programme evaluation.

The recognition underscores the important role Dr. Clay plays in helping the organisation understand what works, identify areas for improvement and develop stronger support systems for students.

A Caribbean scholar helping shape educational opportunity

At Achieve Atlanta, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to improving college access, affordability and completion, Dr. Clay applies sophisticated research methods to evaluate the effectiveness of student-support initiatives.

Her responsibilities extend beyond collecting and analysing statistics.

She helps turn research findings into practical recommendations that can guide decisions, improve programmes and strengthen partnerships with educational institutions.

For the students served by Achieve Atlanta, that evidence-based approach has an important purpose: helping ensure that educational opportunities are supported by programmes designed to deliver meaningful results.

According to the organisation, her work includes conducting programme evaluations, statistical modelling and research to build evidence of Achieve Atlanta’s impact on its Scholars.

It is the kind of highly specialised work that often takes place behind the scenes but can influence how educational resources are allocated and how institutions respond to the needs of young people. Achieve Atlanta+1

An extraordinary academic journey

Dr. Clay’s professional accomplishments are supported by an impressive academic background spanning two respected American universities.

She earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Policy Studies from Georgia State University in December 2024, following several years of advanced academic research.

She also holds a Master of Science in Urban Policy Studies from Georgia State University, completed in 2007, and a bachelor’s degree from Emory University in 2005.

Her academic training has provided a foundation for a career examining educational access, social policy, institutional effectiveness and the opportunities available to students from different backgrounds.

Dr. Clay’s academic qualifications

2024 PhD, Educational Policy Studies — Georgia State University 2007 MSc, Urban Policy Studies — Georgia State University 2005 Bachelor’s Degree — Emory University

Achieve Atlanta identifies her undergraduate degree as Political Science; her LinkedIn education listing identifies Sociology.

Award-winning research opening doors for students

One of Dr. Clay’s particularly noteworthy academic achievements came in April 2025, when Georgia State University recognised her with its Outstanding Dissertation in Educational Policy Studies Award.

Her doctoral research examined the factors influencing Black students’ participation in dual-enrollment programmes in Georgia.

These programmes allow high-school students to earn college credits while completing their secondary education, potentially giving them an important head start on their university journeys.

Dr. Clay investigated how school environments, teacher representation, institutional culture and student experiences influence participation.

Her research found significant associations between equitable participation and factors including positive school climates for Black students and higher proportions of Black teachers.

Through interviews with students, she also explored the importance of belonging, encouragement and meaningful relationships with educators.

The findings offer valuable insights for schools and policymakers seeking to make advanced educational opportunities more accessible.

The award recognised both the quality of her research and its potential contribution to educational policy and practice. Georgia State News Hub+1

More than a decade of professional excellence

Before joining Achieve Atlanta in June 2025, Dr. Clay built an extensive professional career in educational research and evaluation.

Her experience includes serving as a Senior Research Associate at the Education Development Center, where she supported the Regional Educational Laboratory Northeast and Islands in helping educators and policymakers make more informed decisions.

Her professional background also includes research and evaluation responsibilities with Atlanta Public Schools, DVP-PRAXIS and the City University of New York.

Across these positions, she has developed expertise in quantitative and qualitative research, programme evaluation, survey development, policy analysis and strategic planning.

Her areas of research have included early childhood education, primary and secondary education, college readiness and workforce development.

Making a difference where it matters

Achieve Atlanta’s broader mission provides a powerful context for Dr. Clay’s work.

The organisation supports students as they navigate the journey from high school into college or other postsecondary education, offering scholarships, guidance and resources intended to improve their chances of completing their studies.

According to its September 2026 results, 2,425 Achieve Atlanta Scholars had earned a postsecondary credential.

That figure reflects the organisation’s wider achievements, rather than a result attributable to any one researcher. Dr. Clay’s role is to help evaluate such initiatives and strengthen the evidence guiding their development. Achieve Atlanta+1

A source of pride for St. Kitts and Nevis

For a small Caribbean nation with a rich tradition of producing exceptional professionals, Dr. Clay’s achievements represent another encouraging example of the international contributions being made by nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her story is particularly meaningful because her work centres on education — one of the most powerful instruments for individual advancement and national development.

She is not simply pursuing academic distinction.

She is applying her expertise in a field that can help institutions better understand the obstacles students face and develop more effective strategies to address them.

For young Kittitians and Nevisians considering careers in research, public policy, education or data science, her journey offers an important message.

There is room for Caribbean talent at the highest levels of academic and professional life.

And excellence does not have to be measured only by public visibility. Sometimes its greatest contribution is found in research that informs better decisions and creates opportunities for others.

Times Caribbean celebrates Dr. Janelle Clay

Times Caribbean proudly recognises Dr. Janelle Clay for her academic achievements, professional leadership and ongoing contributions to educational research and student success.

From earning her doctorate to receiving university recognition for outstanding research, and now helping advance the mission of a prominent educational nonprofit in Atlanta, her career reflects sustained dedication to scholarship and service.

Her accomplishments deserve recognition not only within the academic community but also across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and its diaspora.

Dr. Janelle Clay is another reminder that our nation’s greatest resource is its people — their knowledge, their ambition, their commitment to excellence and their ability to make a difference wherever life takes them.

From St. Kitts and Nevis to the international stage, Caribbean excellence continues to shine.

Times Caribbean — Celebrating Our People. Recognising Excellence. Connecting the Caribbean to the World.

Sources: Achieve Atlanta official biography · Georgia State University research and award feature · Achieve Atlanta results