EU SETS JUNE 2028 DEADLINE FOR CARIBBEAN CBI PROGRAMMES, DOMINICA REVEALS! FIVE EASTERN CARIBBEAN NATIONS FACE MAJOR CHALLENGE OVER VISA-FREE ACCESS TO EUROPE!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL NEWS | OCTOBER 29, 2026

Caribbean governments seek urgent discussions, financial transition support and alternative revenue sources as European Union pressure raises serious questions about the future of the region’s multibillion-dollar Citizenship by Investment industry.

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ROSEAU, DOMINICA, October 29, 2026 (TIMES CARIBBEAN) — The future of the Caribbean’s multibillion-dollar Citizenship by Investment (CBI) industry is facing a potentially historic turning point following an announcement by the Government of Dominica that the European Union has indicated a June 2028 deadline for Eastern Caribbean countries to transition away from their programmes or risk losing visa-free access to Europe’s Schengen Area.

The development has significant implications for five Eastern Caribbean nations — Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis — whose CBI programmes have helped finance public infrastructure, economic development and government initiatives.

In an official statement issued Wednesday, October 28, Dominica’s government confirmed that discussions are underway with European officials concerning the economic consequences of discontinuing the programmes, with regional governments seeking realistic transition periods and financial assistance.

The government’s announcement follows amendments to the European Union’s visa suspension mechanism under Regulation (EU) 2025/2441, which introduces investor citizenship schemes among the potential grounds for suspending visa-free travel.

A major economic challenge for the Eastern Caribbean

For several small island economies, Citizenship by Investment programmes represent far more than a mechanism for attracting foreign investors.

Over the years, CBI revenues have supported major public-sector investments, infrastructure improvements, debt management, hurricane recovery initiatives and national development programmes.

Dominica’s government emphasized that funds generated through its programme have contributed to critical infrastructure, disaster resilience and employment opportunities.

The potential disappearance of this revenue stream could place additional pressure on public finances, particularly in countries already confronting high development costs, climate-related challenges and limited opportunities for economic diversification.

Regional governments are therefore seeking European support to develop alternative revenue streams while safeguarding development projects and national economic stability.

European Union increases scrutiny of investor citizenship schemes

The European Union has expressed longstanding concerns about citizenship programmes that allow foreign nationals to obtain passports through qualifying investments or financial contributions.

The revised visa suspension framework provides additional grounds for European authorities to consider restrictions where investor citizenship arrangements raise concerns under the regulation.

For Caribbean governments, the implications extend beyond the programmes themselves.

Visa-free access to the Schengen Area facilitates travel for business, tourism, family visits and other short-term purposes. Any suspension could create new travel requirements for citizens of affected countries.

However, the June 2028 deadline is being communicated by the Government of Dominica and should not be confused with an automatic visa suspension date written into the regulation itself. Any suspension of visa-free access would require action under the EU’s applicable procedures.

Five Caribbean nations seek a common way forward

The emerging situation has intensified the need for regional cooperation among the five Eastern Caribbean CBI jurisdictions.

Dominica confirmed that discussions are continuing with regional partners and European officials to establish transition arrangements that recognize the economic realities of small, vulnerable island states.

Among the options being examined are financial assistance, technical support, economic diversification and the development of alternative investment mechanisms.

The challenge is considerable.

For countries where CBI proceeds contribute substantially to government revenue, even a phased reduction could require adjustments to public expenditure, investment planning and long-term fiscal strategies.

The latest development also raises questions about whether Caribbean countries can negotiate arrangements that satisfy European concerns while preserving important economic benefits.

Regional CBI regulatory authority still being pursued

Despite the uncertainty, participating Eastern Caribbean governments are continuing efforts to establish the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA).

The proposed regional institution is intended to improve oversight, strengthen due diligence, promote transparency and establish consistent standards across participating CBI programmes.

Supporters of greater regional regulation view the authority as an important step toward strengthening international confidence in the industry.

However, the EU’s reported position creates uncertainty over whether enhanced regulation will be sufficient to preserve existing programmes in the longer term.

November 12: Next key date in EU-Caribbean discussions

Dominica’s government has indicated that further communication with the European Union is expected by November 12, 2026, as efforts continue to secure a workable arrangement.

Officials say they remain committed to constructive dialogue and to protecting the economic and development interests of the country.

No final agreement or confirmed decision to discontinue Dominica’s programme was announced in the October 28 statement.

The months ahead will therefore be important for the five Eastern Caribbean jurisdictions as they consider the potential consequences of the European position.

The central challenge is clear: how can small Caribbean economies preserve international travel privileges while protecting the development financing that Citizenship by Investment has provided for decades?

The answer could have far-reaching consequences for government finances, regional investment, infrastructure development and the economic direction of the Eastern Caribbean.

For now, June 2028 has emerged as a significant date in the ongoing discussions — one that places the future of Caribbean Citizenship by Investment programmes firmly on the regional and international agenda.

Source: Government of Dominica statement, October 28, 2026; reporting by Shermain Bique-Charles, Antigua.news, October 29, 2026; European Union Regulation (EU) 2025/2441.

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