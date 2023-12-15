St. Kitts and Nevis National Basketball Team Clinches Victory in Montserrat’s Tri-Nation Invitational Tournament, Big Nash Named MVP!

In a display of skill, teamwork, and determination, the St. Kitts and Nevis National Basketball Team emerged victorious in the small tri-nation invitational tournament held in Montserrat. The tournament, featuring three formidable teams—St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, and a predominantly youthful select team from the British Virgin Islands (BVI)—was a testament to the prowess of the St. Kitts and Nevis athletes.

One standout individual, Nashorn Maynard, deserves special recognition for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament. Maynard’s remarkable contributions on the court earned him the prestigious MABA Invitational MVP award, showcasing his exceptional talent and commitment to the game.

Nashorn Maynard

Moreover, Dario Esdaille demonstrated exceptional playmaking skills, securing an award for the most assists. Esdaille’s ability to create opportunities for his teammates played a crucial role in the team’s success, highlighting the well-rounded talents of the St. Kitts and Nevis squad.

Under the adept coaching of Wednell Pemberton and with John Spezia as the technical director, the team exhibited a level of dominance that has become characteristic of St. Kitts and Nevis basketball. Notably, the legendary Glen “Ghost” Phillip, who has led the team to victory in the Leeward Islands tournament twice in recent years, has left an indelible mark on the players and the program.

Dario Esdaille

Despite facing challenges such as the absence of a modern indoor facility and no immediate plans for construction under the current Minister Samal Duggins, the St. Kitts and Nevis National Basketball Team has maintained its high-performance standards. The team’s consistent success at the Leeward Islands level underscores the resilience, adaptability, and skill fostered by the guidance of the esteemed and legendary Glen “Ghost” Phillip.

The triumph in the tri-nation invitational tournament not only adds another feather to the cap of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Basketball Team but also reinforces the nation’s standing in sub-regional basketball. As they continue to overcome challenges and showcase their basketball prowess, the team exemplifies the spirit of determination and excellence that defines the sporting culture of St. Kitts and Nevis. Congratulations to the team, its coaches, and all involved in this remarkable achievement!