ST. KITTS AND NEVIS MISSION TO OAS HOSTS STRATEGIC SECURITY TALKS WITH CARICOM IMPACS LEADERSHIP

Today, the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Organization of American States (OAS) held a high-level meeting with CARICOM IMPACS’ Executive Director, Lt. Colonel Michael Jones, joined by Deputy Executive Director Ms. Tonia Ayow and Acting Manager of the Crime and Gun Intelligence Unit, Mr. Terrance Roopchan. This strategic session reflected the shared commitment between Saint Kitts and Nevis and CARICOM IMPACS to address pressing security issues that challenge the region and the Americas as a whole.

The meeting underscored the importance of unified action in addressing critical security matters, especially during the Federation’s 2024-2025 tenure as Chair of the OAS Committee on Hemispheric Security. Discussions covered the benefits of expanding cross-regional partnerships and establishing stronger collaborative frameworks to enhance security and resilience.

This interaction provided an invaluable opportunity for insights and guidance, emphasizing the need for cohesive, multi-lateral approaches to counter complex security threats. The Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains committed to driving impactful solutions and strengthening inter-regional security ties for the benefit of all member states in the hemisphere.