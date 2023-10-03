St. Kitts and Nevis Minister Konris Maynard Makes Long Journey to Saudi Arabia, Paving the Way for new Partnerships!

Hon. Konris G. Maynard, the Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities, Domestic Transport, Information, Communication & Technology, and Posts of St. Kitts and Nevis, is off Island again as he has embarked on yet another journey , this time to Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. This visit is expected to mark a step towards bolstering international relations and fostering development partnerships. Upon his arrival, Mr. Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, extended a warm welcome to Minister Maynard. The two dignitaries engaged in a constructive dialogue aimed at identifying opportunities for collaboration across various sectors within the twin-island nation. The meeting emphasized the shared commitment to sustainable growth and progress. Discussions ranged from infrastructural enhancements to advancements in energy and utilities. Both parties expressed enthusiasm in leveraging technological innovation and communication networks for the betterment of St. Kitts and Nevis.