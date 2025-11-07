Church’s Texas ChickenTM is coming to St. Kitts and Nevis!



Partnering with Global Brands to bring BOLD TEXAS FLAVOR to the island

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – November 6th, 2025 – Church’s Texas Chicken is set to open its doors to St. Kitts and Nevis in November 2025. One of the world’s largest and most popular quick-service restaurant brands, Church’s Texas Chicken is excited to bring its renowned flavour and authentic presence to the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis and add to the brand’s expansion throughout the Caribbean.

Spearheading the launch is Global Brands Group of Companies, a leading restaurant management company in the Caribbean which owns and operates over 140 restaurants with 12 different brands across Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Jamaica.

Scheduled for an opening at the Atlantic View Plaza in Frigate Bay with a drive-thru, dine-in and delivery, this new store reinforces the brand’s commitment to international growth and market presence, bringing its signature hand-battered, double-breaded fried chicken, mouthwatering chicken sandwiches and world-famous honey-butter biscuits to the St. Kitts and Nevis market.

Speaking about the venture, Mr. Mario Sabga-Aboud, Chairman Global Brands Group of Companies said, “We are eager to open the new Church’s Texas ChickenTM in St. Kitts and Nevis and supporting their growth throughout the Caribbean. We are confident that the brand’s legendary and Bold Texas flavors will resonate with St. Kitts and its communities”

With a legacy of over 70 years, more than 1800 restaurants and a presence in more than 25 countries, Church’s Texas Chicken remains known for its Bold Texas Flavor and commitment to quality – a testament to the brand’s consistency and driving force behind its successful expansion. “We look forward to offering a fantastic guest experience, unmatched food quality and connecting with the community.” said Mr. Mario Sabga-Aboud.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday November 14th 2025 at the Atlantic View Plaza and is open to the public. Customers can expect fun games and activities, giveaways, entertainment and more.

