ST.KITTS AND NEVIS GOVERNMENT EXPLORES INCREASING ASSISTANCE FOR SINGLE MOTHERS WITH CHILDREN IN PRESCHOOL

by SKNISEditor

August 10, 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2023 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is carrying out studies to enhance support at the preschool level to ensure that children are afforded a strong foundation for success in and out of the classroom.

The contemplated moves include financial assistance for some parents with children enrolled in preschool and opportunities for the parents to benefit from parental classes.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew gave some insight behind these interventions when he appeared on the radio and television programme InFocus on August 4, 2023.

“We want from the time that you are born that you have an opportunity as a human being here in St. Kitts and Nevis to fulfil your full potential,” the prime minister stated. “We want to help the single mothers in St. Kitts and Nevis even more because the majority of our households are headed by single mothers. … Sometimes people will say well I couldn’t send my child to preschool this week because I do not have the money. That should not be happening in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Studies are being carried out to determine how this initiative will work and what will be the associated costs so that it can be implemented “as quickly as possible.”

Dr. Drew added that training will also be made available for parents with children in daycare and preschool.

“One of the things that we are looking at is how we can introduce parenting classes at the level of the daycare so that the mothers who need these classes the most can be exposed. You would be surprised that giving people the opportunity to be exposed to information can change attitudes, and so we want to look at it holistically. But I can tell you, more help is coming for those mothers when it comes to daycare and preschool,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.

